How to Fix the Download Failed Error in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Some players are reportedly getting the Download Failed error when trying to get Hoyoverse’s newest game, Zenless Zone Zero. However, there are some ways you can send this error goodbye, and here are them.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix Download Failed Error Message in Zenless Zone Zero

The Download Failed error has plenty of possible reasons for it to happen. But at the same time, it might be fixed through several methods. If you made sure you have enough free space on your device (the game’s quite big!), here are some quick solutions:

1 – Check Your Internet Connection

An unstable connection will struggle to download the game properly, so this should be the first thing you should check. But if you can use your browser normally, this is most likely not your problem.

2 – Clear Your Cache and Data

While on the game’s launcher, click on the options menu > Game Settings > Clear Downloaded Resource Cache, then try to download it again. This will remove any potentially corrupted data from your previous download attempts, which can result in your problem being solved.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have any VPN, anti-virus or similar stuff open while trying to download the game, try disabling it first as they can potentially interfere with the download itself. You’re free to enable it again after you’re done with it, but try disabling it first to ensure it’s not conflicting with your download.

Related: Does Zenless Zone Zero Have Controller Support? Answered

4 – Repair the Launcher

On the same options menu from before, select “Repair Now” to start repairing the launcher and solve any file-related problems might be stopping your download.

5 – Restart Your Device

Refreshing your PC could be a solution if you haven’t tried it already. Sometimes a quick restart on all applications can bring a fix for whichever you need.

6 – Reinstall the Game

If anything else fails, your final option is to restart the game completely. Note that you only need to remove the game itself, not the whole Hoyoplay launcher, so don’t worry about your other installed games.

One of these solutions is certain to solve the Download Failed message in Zenless Zone Zero. If you tried all the above options and are still getting the same error, the issue might be with the Hoyoverse servers themselves, so all you can do is wait until a fix is issued. More time to think about which character you’ll be picking, at the very least.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy