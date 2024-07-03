How To Fix The First Descendant Game Login Failed Error LE:13

If you’re hoping to log in to The First Descendant to have a lootin’ shootin’ time, you may be encountering a terrible error — LE:13. What is the Game Login Failed Error LE:13, and is there any way to fix it?

What Causes Game Login Failed Error LE:13 in The First Descendant?

While The First Descendant has only been out for a few days as of the time of this post, it would appear that Game Login Failed LE:13 is caused by server issues, or too many players attempting to log into the game at the same time. Let’s find out if there is a way to cut through the queue and get back into the world before us

We have noticed that game connections are temporarily unavailable.



■ Details

– Game connection error

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this error.



We are promptly working to identify the cause and resolve it. Once it’s resolved, we will make a prompt notice. pic.twitter.com/pznI80etkz — The First Descendant (@FirstDescendant) July 3, 2024 Tweet by @FirstDescendant on X (formerly known as Twitter)

As of 1:30 pm EST on July 3, 2024, The First Descendant is officially facing issues, with players unable to connect to the game. If you’re visiting this post on another day, however, you may want to check the official The First Descendant social media channels to see if there is word regarding the issue that you’re currently facing.

If you don’t have or refuse to sign up for an X account, you can also check the official First Descendant News Page, where they will be updating fans of the game on issues, such as Game Login Error LE:13. This is going to be one of the fastest ways to ensure it’s not a connection error on your end and that something may be going wrong on Nexon’s end.

No matter if you’re hoping to join up with other Descendants on a quest for glory, or want to find out if you’re having issues, be sure to join the First Descendant Discord Channel to get quick updates regarding issues that you may be experiencing in the game.

You’ll also have the opportunity to hook up with other players, forming a squad that is nearly unstoppable in the game. Since The First Descendant does reward players for playing fairly with others, you may want to jump in here anyway to ensure you’ve always got a squad ready to go.

If All Else Fails, It’s Time To Troubleshoot

If you’ve checked all of these sources and are still running into issues logging into The First Descendant, it’s time to do some basic troubleshooting. Firstly, you’ll want to close out of the game and launch it once again. If you can log in, get ready for an exciting time ahead. If you still can’t play, it may be time to give your console or PC a restart.

While you’re waiting for your system to come back online, also give your modem/router a reboot. Pull the power cord and plug it back in after a few seconds of waiting, and you should be able to see if you can log in once again. If you’re still having issues, it may be time to reach out to Nexon Tech Support for additional support.

And that’s everything you should need to know about The First Descendant Game Login Error LE:13.

The First Descendant is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 & PC.

