Is The First Descendant Down? How to Check Server Status

The First Descendant‘s launch has been going well – until now. As is the case with many games, this shooter is dealing with some issues that are keeping people from playing. Here’s how to check the server status of The First Descendant to see if the game is down.

How to Check The First Descendant’s Server Status

There are a few ways to tackle running into an error in The First Descendant. The simplest is to immediately run to a social media platform such as X or Reddit to see whether other people are dealing with the same issue. If you find that the problem isn’t on your end, it’s time to check in with the maker of the game, Nexon Games.

Heading to The First Descendant‘s official social media pages on X and Discord will hopefully shine some light on the situation. A post on X explains that the team behind the game is aware of the server problems and working to take care of them. Unfortunately, that means there’s nothing you can do to fix the problem yourself.

However, since the game has been running smoothly up to this point, it’s only fair that everyone gives Nexon the benefit of the doubt and has hope that it will have its shooter firing on all cylinders again soon. It’s a good time to try out another game or take a quick walk outside before your next session.

And that’s how to check the server status of The First Descendant to see if the game is down. If you’re running into problems with the Twitch Drops for the game as well, here’s how to deal with that.

The First Descendant is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

