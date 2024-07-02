Watching a game can be as mentally taxing as playing one, which is why Twitch likes to reward its users. However, there can be issues transferring items from one platform to another. Here’s how to fix The First Descendant Twitch Drops not working.

How to Fix The First Descendant Twitch Drops Not Working

With The First Descendant now available to play, people are flocking to Twitch to watch their favorite streamers try out the game. However, despite hitting the required amount of watch time, some are reporting issues receiving their rewards. That has them feeling like they wasted their time, but thankfully, it’s a problem on the game’s end.

There is a delay in The First Descendant that’s preventing Twitch Drops from arriving. A similar issue is happening with the items in the store, causing purchased items to just disappear. As of writing, there’s no clear fix for the problem, but that’s not going to be the case forever. The devs are likely hard at work on a fix, and since it seems to be a game-wide problem, everyone is sure to get their items sooner rather than later. It’s just a waiting game at this point.

The First Descendant Twitch Drop Rewards

While it might not be a good idea to start binging The First Descendant streams right now, it’s still good to know what’s available when a fix comes in. Here are all of The First Descendant Twitch Drop rewards and how long it takes to earn them:

“Delicious Pizza” Chest Attachment 15 Minutes

15,000 Gold & 1,500 Kuiper Shards 30 Minutes

“Gloomy” Emote 1 Hour

“Twitch Color” Paints 90 Minutes

“X-Ray” Back Attachment 2 Hours



And that’s how to fix The First Descendant Twitch Drops not working.

The First Descendant is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

