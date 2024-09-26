How To Fix The Sims 4 Grim Reaper Event Not Working

As fun as a spooky The Sims 4 Grim Reaper-themed live event sounded, Reaper’s Rewards has proved to be a bit of a bumpy road. From issues getting the event to start to various glitches causing progress issues, players have their hands full trying to tick off those challenges.

Why Isn’t the Grim Reaper Event Working in The Sims 4?

From player reports, there are a few different issues with the Reaper’s Reward event in The Sims 4. First up, some players aren’t able to get started with the event at all.

If you’re logged in to your EA account and playing The Sims 4 in live mode, but Grim hasn’t arrived, there seems to be one likely culprit: mods. Various modders have released statements noting that their mods cause issues with the Reaper’s Reward event.

So, if you use mods and can’t get started with the Reaper’s Reward event, try disabling them for the time being. That should let you start the event.

Known Bugs With the Reaper’s Reward Event & Troubleshooting Tips

Maybe you started off okay with Reaper’s Rewards, but now you’ve hit a snag. If you’re wondering “is this just me?” or looking for a troubleshooting solution to these common problems, here’s what we know.

Ambrosia Society Newsletter Not Arriving

For many players – this Simmer included – the main bug has been that players never receive the required Ambrosia Society Newsletter that helps you progress through Week 1’s event tasks.

When working properly, the Newsletter should show up in your Sim’s mailbox. You don’t need to request or order it in any special way.

However, many players are finding a glitch where their mail carrier either doesn’t come at all or shows up and gets stuck hanging out by the mailbox. Either way, they don’t receive the mail they need to move forward.

So, how do you fix it? For many players, patience was key. Waiting until the next day – without using the “expedite delivery” prompt – brought the mail carrier and Ambrosia Society Newsletter. Sadly, this doesn’t seem to be a perfect fix, as some players report they still haven’t received the letter even after waiting multiple in-game days.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The glitch where the mail carrier languishes by the mailbox seems to be prompted by the Expedite Delivery action. I tried it to see what would happen and wound up with two mail carriers. One of them did deliver the letter, but the other one is now my personal front door greeter saying “Dag dag!” on repeat.

Reading Ambrosia Society Newsletter Doesn’t Complete Task

Screenshot by The Escapist

Alas, even receiving the newsletter doesn’t fully solve the problems plaguing the Grim Reaper event in The Sims 4. For some players, their Sims keep on reading the newsletter, but the game just won’t acknowledge it. For me, trying to read the newsletter made it vanish from my Sims inventory. I don’t have the option to get another one, so I guess I’m just… stuck.

As of now, there’s no known fix for this issue. If it happens to you, try rebooting the game to see if that resets the quest tasks and gives you credit for reading the Ambrosia Society Newsletter. There is an active report thread with EA’s support team, which hopefully means a fix is in progress.

Seance Table Not Available in Build Mode

Screenshot by The Escapist

Another common issue is with the Seance Table task, where you must commune with the spirits about Ambrosia. For some, the Seance Table doesn’t show up in Build Mode, so they aren’t able to place it and use it to complete the task.

The biggest issue here is that the Seance Table is included in the Spooky Stuff pack. Although EA claims players won’t need any specific packs to participate in the Reaper’s Rewards event, it’s unclear if the event is meant to temporarily add the Seance Table to the base game or if they just forgot it’s part of a stuff pack. If you don’t have the Spooky Stuff pack, this may be why you’re unable to find the Seance Table.

If this happens to you and you do have the Spooky Stuff pack installed, it may be yet another case of Mods interfering. In particular, if you have Mods that tweak things in Build Mode, such as the Better BuildBuy Mod, it seems to impact the Seance Table during this event.

How To Report Bugs with The Reaper’s Rewards Event

Although some of these issues have workarounds, players would prefer having a direct fix from EA. The best way to make this happen is to report bugs you experience during the event.

You can do this at EA’s Bug Reports forum for The Sims 4. This is also a helpful resource to browse for potential fixes for other issues that you may encounter while playing the game, to see if other players have come across workarounds or fixes.

There’s also an option to pile on to existing complaints and let EA know that multiple players are experiencing the same bug. Simply click “Me Too” on an existing bug report to add a +1 to the number of players being impacted.

Given the general bugginess of The Sims 4, it’s unclear how quickly we’ll see actual fixes for these issues with the Grim Reaper event. Hopefully, some of these troubleshooting tips can help you progress in the meantime.

Oh, and if you’d rather just not deal with the event at all, try these tips to banish Grim or at least minimize his presence on your screen.

