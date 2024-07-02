How to Fix Xbox Error 0x87DD0033

If you’re trying to access anything on your Xbox right now, there’s a good chance you’re encountering Xbox error 0x87DD0033. Let’s learn more about what this particular error means and how to fix it.

What Is Xbox Error 0x87DD0033?

If you’re unlucky enough to have encountered the Xbox error 0x87DD0033, it means that there is likely something running amuck in the Xbox servers. While there is a chance that this is likely caused by something beyond your control, we can still check out a few different sources to verify and extinguish any flames of doubt that may be burning in your mind.

According to the official Xbox Support Page, error 0x87DD0033 is due to a connection issue or a server outage. It’s safe to say that we are more in the latter than the former at this point, but let’s see what we can find out together.

How to Diagnose Xbox error 0x87DD0033

There are a few different ways that we can go about diagnosing this error and verifying if it’s truly a server outage, or something going on with your connection. The first thing we’ll want to do is to check the following sources:

Xbox Live Server Status A detailed listing of all Xbox online services

Xbox Support X Page An officially run support channel on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Downdetector A community page where players can list any errors that they are encountering



You’ll want to check these sources first to see what may be going on. As you can tell, on June 2, 2024, around 3:00 pm EST, the official Xbox Support page posted this message for their viewers to see:

We are aware that some users have been disconnected from Xbox Live. We're investigating! Please follow here and on our status page for updates. https://t.co/kQKp1MgssY — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) July 2, 2024 Tweet by @Xbox Support on X (formerly known as Twitter

This means that currently, there is a confirmed server issue. We’ll just need to be patient as we wait for follow-up messages from the Xbox Support network as to when we can expect our consoles to be able to access the internet again and function properly.

This error is tricky, unfortunately, as it more or less makes our Xbox consoles into paperweights until they fix the issues that they are having. For example, I can’t even currently sign into my Xbox Series X, so I can’t even watch a show or play any games that are stored on my console.

How to Fix Xbox error 0x87DD0033 When No Issues Are Detected

If you’re viewing this article and none of the steps above have proven to be fruitful, there are a few steps you can take to get yourself back online. The first thing that you’ll want to do is reboot your console. You can do this by holding down the Xbox Guide button on your controller and pressing the option to restart your console.

While you’re waiting for your system to come back online, unplug and replug your router/modem to refresh your internet connection. Once both your console and your internet connection have rebooted properly, you can try once again to sign back in.

And that’s everything you need to know about the unfortunate Xbox error 0x87DD0033.

