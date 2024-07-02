Is Xbox Live Down? How to Diagnose, Fix & Get Back Online

The Xbox platform of consoles provides players with some fantastic services, but it can be quite a pain when their online services go down. Let’s find out if Xbox Live is down for the count, or what may be currently going on.

Is Xbox Live Down Currently? How To Fix Xbox Error 0x87DD0033

Not being able to get online can be a horrifying feeling, especially if you’re just trying to sign into your Xbox to play games, watch shows, or anything in between. In this article, we’ll be detailing all of the steps you should take if you’re hoping to get back online, and to find out if it’s your console and internet connection, or if it’s something else entirely. Please follow these steps to see how to get back onto the Xbox Live network.

Players attempting to log into the Xbox Live servers, as of the time of this writing, are being hit with a “Try again in a while” error, and we’re hoping to help get you back online and gaming.

Check the Official Xbox Server Status

One of the first things that you should do is check the official Xbox Server Status website. Not only can you find out if Xbox Live is currently facing outages, but you can also check the status of several other Xbox-related items. As of June 2, 2024, things are showing all well on the Xbox side, but there are a few other places you should check before diagnosing possible internet issues.

Check the Official Xbox Support X Page

If you’ve got an X (formerly known as Twitter) account, you should quickly follow the official Xbox Support page. While they focus primarily on their platform, they will also provide updates to other popular titles such as Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege. As of the time of this writing, the official Xbox Status page has not put out any notification regarding Xbox issues. Don’t fret – there is one more place we can check to verify and ensure that it isn’t our connection.

@XboxSupport is there a problem with Xbox live right now? I’ve reset my XSX a couple times and I keep getting this error. pic.twitter.com/GZGZeVxI5n — Jeff J (@MYTHODDIKAL) July 2, 2024 Tweet by @MYTHODDIKAL on X (formerly known as Twitter)

You can also use your account to reach out directly to the Xbox Support and official Xbox pages to let them know you are encountering an error. The more people that are reporting that Xbox Live is down, the faster they may be able to deploy a fix. I already know I’ll be reaching out to them shortly, as I can’t log on myself, either.

Check the Xbox Live Downdetector Page

Sometimes, we may need to rely on the community to let us know if they’re running into the same kinds of issues that we are. The Xbox Live Downdetector Page currently has a massive spike of users reporting issues with their Xbox Live account, with many players reporting that they cannot even sign into their accounts currently.

You can create a free account on Downdetector to let other players know that you are having an issue with your Xbox Live account, which should hopefully prompt Microsoft to take quicker action.

If All Else Fails, It’s Time To Troubleshoot

It appears, that as of June 2, 2024, at 3:00 pm EST, there is an issue with Xbox Live. If you’re having issues beyond this point, days into the future perhaps, it may be time to give your console a quick restart and reboot to ensure that it isn’t something with your account or internet access.

You can power down your console fully by pressing and holding the Xbox guide button and selecting Restart Console. While your system of choice comes back online, reboot your modem/router by pulling the plug on the back, waiting for a few minutes, and plugging it back in. This should get you back online. If it does not, however, it may be time to reach out to Xbox Support to let them know what is going on.

And that should be everything you need to know about the state of the Xbox Servers.

