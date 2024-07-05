How to Get 180 Free Pulls in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Zenless Zone Zero is off to a great start by offering new players up to 180 free pulls (with 80 of them being Boopons) to get a huge start in the newest title. Here’s how you can get all of these rewards for yourself by only playing a bit of the game.

Where to Get The 180 Free Pulls in Zenless Zone Zero

The 180 free pulls are obtained through various separate events celebrating the Zenless Zone Zero release. Some of them are, for example, pre-registration rewards (distributed for all players on release), while others are temporarily redeemable codes.

The free pulls also alternate between the Encrypted Master Tape (for Exclusive Channel), Master Tape (for Standard Channel) and Boopons (for An Outstanding Partner). 10 pulls are given directly as Polychrome, the game’s general currency which you can decide which banner to roll.

x20 Encrypted Master Tape

You can get the premium currency in the game through several starter events:

x10 through the New City Visitor’s Passport Event

x10 through the Sixth City Giveaway Event

Both events are simple daily login reward events, in which all you need to do is to keep entering the game for seven days to claim the Tapes. The Sixth City Giveaway only starts on July 11th, but both events will end on August 13th (the debut update’s final day), so you have plenty of time to claim them.

x70 Master Tape

The Master Tapes, which are a huge part of the 100 free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero, are obtained through the following events:

x20 via Pre-Registration rewards;

x10 via Cunning Generosity event;

x40 via Road to Proxy Greatness event.

Pre-registration rewards are granted to all players as soon as they log in for the first time, while both other events are directly tied to natural progression. The Cunning Generosity gives you extra pulls as soon as you reach Level 8 and unlock the Events tab (valid until August 13th as well), while the Road to Proxy Greatness event rewards you every 5 levels past 5 (skipping 10). This last one is a permanent event, while the pre-registration rewards are available for six months.

Screenshot via The Escapist

x1600 Polychrome

The Polychrome reward is also part of the Road to Proxy Greatness event. It is awarded by reaching Level 30, after you get all the other regular Master Tapes.

x80 Boopons

The special currency used to get more Bangboos is awarded throughout the same events previously mentioned, plus an exclusive one:

x10 via “Eh-Nap” Into Your Lap Event;

x65 via Road to Proxy Greatness;

x5 via pre-registration rewards.

The “Eh-Nap” Into Your Lap is the third daily login event for the game’s release, also finishing on August 13th. Just log in after you unlock the event to get the spoils daily.

These pulls will surely give you a good start in the game, especially if you’re lucky enough to get a S-Rank or two with them. And don’t forget to also redeem your codes for even more goods, as extra items are never enough.

