How to Get a Backpack Expansion in Once Human

Running out of backpack space can be a real drag in Once Human, especially when you’re in the middle of nowhere, loaded with loot, and suddenly can’t carry anymore. That’s where the Once Human Backpack Expansion comes in, making your life a whole lot easier. Here’s how to unlock it.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the Backpack Expansion in Once Human

Before doing anything, you need to unlock the Backpack Expansion through a Memetic Specialization called Gravel and Log On-the-Go, which becomes accessible after reaching level 15. But unlocking it isn’t as easy as you’d think because Memetic Specializations are somewhat RNG-based. It might take a few tries before you see it pop up.

Don’t lose hope if you don’t get the specialization right away. Once you reach the max level, you will have access to all specializations, so you’ll definitely get it eventually. But let’s face it, no one likes waiting when their backpack is already filled up.

Crafting the Backpack Expansion

After unlocking the specialization, you need to craft the Backpack Expansion. Visit your Intermediate Workbench and ensure you have the following materials:

15x Rubber

10x Metal Scrap

10x Raw Hide

With these materials in hand, go to the workbench, select the Backpack Expansion recipe, and press “F” to craft it. Once crafted, the item will appear in your inventory, and you’re good to go.

Related: How to Fish in Once Human

Backpack Expansion Tiers in Once Human

The Backpack Expansion isn’t like your regular upgrade in Once Human because it comes in different tiers. There are three tiers you can craft, each offering different benefits. These are:

40% Weight Reduction: This is the base level, reducing the weight of logs, gravel, and ores by 40%. 60% Weight Reduction: A more advanced tier requiring rarer materials. 80% Weight Reduction: The top-tier expansion offers the maximum weight reduction.

Keep in mind that crafting higher tiers requires increasingly rare resources, so you’ll need to plan your resource gathering accordingly. Also, note that the effects of multiple backpack expansions do not stack, and each tier has a durability period of 14 days.

Once Human is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy