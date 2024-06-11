Sparrows are so last year. Skimmers are where it’s at right now. Bungie introduced a new vehicle type to Destiny 2 with the Guardian Games 2024, and if you’re wondering how to get the Skimmer hoverboard in Destiny 2, here’s what you need to know.

Getting a Skimmer in Destiny 2

If you missed out on the Guardian Games 2024 quests in Destiny 2, which rewarded you with a free Skimmer, then you only have one option left. You’ll need to purchase the Winged Wolf Skimmer via the Eververse Store, which is basically Destiny 2‘s microtransactions store that got added to the game after it went free-to-play.

Head over to the Eververse Store and look for the Gjallarheart Bundle, which will cost you 2,500 Silver — Destiny 2‘s premium currency. It’s worth noting that Silver can only be bought in packs, and 2,500 will set you back by about $25 USD.

The Gjallarheart Bundle will reward you with the following items:

Heimdall Shell (Exotic Ghost Shell)

Sessrumnir (Exotic Ship)

Winged Wolf (Exotic Vehicle)

Warrior’s Iron (Legendary Shader)

How to Use a Skimmer Hoverboard in Destiny 2

The Skimmer is certainly a hell of a lot cooler than the Sparrow, as it’s basically a hoverboard that lets you do even more cool tricks while you’re traversing the world. To use it, bring up your inventory screen and equip it in the Sparrow slot on the second page.

While exploring the open-world, you can summon it like you would your Sparrow, and off you go. You can do plenty of things on the Skimmer, such as grinding and surfing on various surfaces and terrain, and this could even make it easier for you to reach less accessible locations in the game.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get a Skimmer hoverboard in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get Motes of Light and the Exotic Khvostov Auto Rifle.

