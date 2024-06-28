How to Get Classic False Spectacles in FFXIV

One of the many spectacles in FFXIV Dawntrail is the Classic False Spectacles, a model that gives off vibes of intelligence and fashion. Here’s how to get the Classic False Spectacles in FFXIV.

Where to Find the Classic False Spectacles in FFXIV

The Classic False Spectacles are obtained exclusively from Subaquatic Voyages in FFXIV. You can get them on voyages specifically to the following destinations:

Anthemoessa

Drifter’s Decay

Seafarer’s End

The Lilac Sea 3

As of the Dawntrail expansion, the Classic False Spectacles were moved from being a Fashion Accessory to becoming a Facewear. You can now use it inside instances and alongside any other headpiece you want.

Classic False Spectacles are a Market Prohibited item in FFXIV, unfortunately. This means that you won’t find it on the Marketboard, so the only way to get it is by sending a Voyage yourself. But doing so can be quite complicated, as they’re locked behind a Free Company’s workshop, which is usually reserved for leaders. Members can get access to the Workshop’s facilities and its spoils too, but that’s not a very common situation for most FCs.

Not to mention the harsh work of building a submarine from scratch. You can buy the parts from the Marketboard, but doing so won’t be cheap. Alternatively, you can craft a submarine, but doing so will take you hours of non-stop crafting. And once you do have a submarine, there’s no guarantee you’ll get the Classic False Spectacles.

Because of how much effort it takes, the Classic False Spectacles can be considered one of the rarest items in FFXIV. It’s just too much effort to get. But if you do get the Classic False Spectacles, it comes in multiple colors by default so you won’t have to spend any money on dyes.

FFXIV: Dawntrail is available for early access.

