FFXIV Dawntrail introduced a new type of accessory called Facewears, which include glasses and other face props. Here’s how to unlock facewears in FFXI Dawntrail.

Where to Get Facewears in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Facewears can be obtained from any of the Calamity Salvagers around the game if you had any spectacle-like Fashion Accessories before the update. Select “Spectacles Exchange,” and you’ll get those same Accessories as Facewears now. Calamity Salvagers can be found in the main cities in the following locations:

Old Gridania – (X: 10.0, Y: 8.4)

Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks – (X: 11.4, Y: 14.4)

Ul’dah – Steps of Thal – (X: 12.6, Y: 13.1)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Additionally, you can also buy them in the Gold Saucer from the Gold Saucer Attendant at (X: 5.1, Y:6.7) in the Prize Exchange III category. They range from 30.000 MGP to 100.000 MGP each, and you have plenty of different glasses models to choose from in this store. Unfortunately, you can’t preview them before buying.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you get your first facewear in FFXIV, you can equip it through the Character screen, right below your Feet equipment. You can choose between 12 different colors for your newly bought accessory, and you can change it whenever you want without having to use Dyes, which is one of the things we were most looking forward to in Dawntrail. More facewears can be obtained through different methods in the game, and some of them can even be bought on the Marketboard.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlike other fashion accessories, Facewears stays on your character during battle and can only be removed manually. You can use it alongside hats and any other headgear you want. However, certain pieces, such as masks, will hide your facewear. You won’t be able to see your glasses while wearing the Fierce Tyrant set, for example.

How to Get MGP Fast in FFXIV

Getting enough MGP for your first facewear isn’t as difficult as it seems, but if you want to have a full collection of glasses, you’ll need to work a bit on your Saucer game. The best method to get some easy MGP is to complete the weekly Fashion Report. Getting 80+ points can give you 60.000 MGP at once. This can be even higher depending on certain conditions (such as having MGP Free Company buffs activated).

Other methods include completing your weekly Challenge Log for the Gold Saucer, joining the various GATEs every 20 minutes, and engaging in any of the other Saucer attractions, such as Cactpot, the arcade minigames and Chocobo Racing. Once you get enough, just visit the Attendant at the entrance to enjoy your hardly-earned facewears in FFXIV to enjoy the new jobs Viper and Pictomancer with style.

FFXIV Dawntrail is now available on Early Access. The full release is scheduled for July 2nd.

