How To Get Disney the Dreamlight Valley Loungefly Backpacks

To celebrate the spooky season and give us all new avatar items, Disney Dreamlight Valley has launched an in-game collab with Loungefly. Fans can also enter to win a real-life Loungefly backpack! Here’s what you need to know to get the Disney Dreamlight Valley Loungefly backpacks.

How To Get the Free Ghost Mickey Loungefly Backpack in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To celebrate the Jungle Getaway update, Disney Dreamlight Valley challenged users to interact with a post on X. Fans got there pretty quickly, and a special code for a free Ghost Mickey Loungefly backpack has been revealed!

It’s not obvious how to enter a code in Dreamlight Valley, so here’s what you need to do. First, head to the “Settings” menu. Then, click on the “Help” tab.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You will see an “Enter Code” textbox here. Type in the code for the Loungefly Backpack avatar item – DDDV2024OOOOO

Note that those five digits at the end are the letter O. Hit “Claim,” and you’ll get a message saying your redemption was successful.

From there, head to your mailbox to claim the backpack from your mail!

Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Enter The Disney Dreamlight Valley Loungefly Backpack Sweepstakes

As part of their in-game collab with Loungefly, Disney Dreamlight Valley is giving away six real-life Loungefly backpacks to fans.

To enter, fans need to take a screenshot of their avatar wearing one of the currently available Loungefly items. This includes the Mickey BOO! Backpack you can get for free, as well as those that can be unlocked via the current Star Path.

You can also create fanart of your in-game avatar wearing a Loungefly backpack, if you prefer.

Image via Gameloft

Then, submit your in-game photo or fan art via the Sweepstakes website and pick which prize you want to enter to win. Your options for a real-life Disney Loungefly prize in this sweepstakes are:

Hocus Pocus Loungefly Mini Backpack

Stitch Devil Cosplay Mini Backpack

Minnie Pumpkin Loungefly Mini Backpack

Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly Mini Backpack

Pastel Ghost Mickey and Minnie Loungefly Crossbody Bag

Ghost Mickey Mouse BOO! Loungefly Women’s Mini Backpack Purse

Each person will be able to enter once and get a shot at winning a Disney Loungefly backpack as part of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Collab. The sweepstakes runs through October 22.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and more.

