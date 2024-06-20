How to Get Facet of Honor & Memory Divisive Darkness in Destiny 2

To get the most out of the new Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2, you’re going to need to collect a bunch of Facets. Here’s how to unlock the Facet of Honor and Memory: Divisive Darkness in Destiny 2.

Unlocking Facet of Honor in Destiny 2

Just like all of the other Prismatic Shards in Destiny 2, the Facet of Honor is locked away in a chest that you can only open once you’ve met certain requirements. To open the chest, you’ll need a Legendary consumable item called Memory: Divisive Darkness.

Thankfully, this is considered one of the easier chests to open in The Final Shape, and we’ll walk you through it step by step.

How to Get Memory: Divisive Darkness

Memory: Divisive Darkness is obtained by opening five corrupted chests in The Pale Heart in Destiny 2. Specifically, you need to complete five corrupted chest events anywhere in The Pale Heart Overthrow zones, and open the chest to get a Fragment of Darkness. These are usually pretty easy to do. You simply need to interact with the chest, clear out the surrounding enemies and complete a simple task associated with it.

Once you’ve hit the fifth chest, you’ll be rewarded with Memory: Divisive Darkness.

Upon receiving it, bring up your map via the Director, and you’ll see a green quest marker titled Memory: Divisive Darkness. This will spawn in the northern area of The Pale Heart, and it’s where you need to go to collect the Facet of Honor.

Destiny 2 Facet of Honor Chest Location

Fast travel to The Impasse, and then start backtracking all the way up to the ascent, where the icy mountain is. You’ll pass by the chest that houses the Legendary Khvostov Auto Rifle on your way there.

Upon reaching the mountain, go all the way to the end, then look to your right down the slope, and you’ll see the chest sitting on a ledge just below you. Interact with it to get the Facet of Honor.

And that’s how to get the Facet of Honor and Memory: Divisive Darkness in Destiny 2.

