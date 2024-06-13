Is Prismatic Free in Destiny 2? Answered

The Final Shape expansion adds a ton of new content and features to Destiny 2, including a brand new subclass that lets you wield both Light and Darkness elements. If you’re wondering whether the Prismatic subclass is available for free in Destiny 2, here’s what you need to know.

Is the Prismatic Subclass Free in Destiny 2?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2 will not be made available to players who have not bought The Final Shape expansion.

It’s worth noting that the first campaign mission of The Final Shape will be unlocked to all players, and completing that mission will give you a small taste of what the Prismatic subclass has to offer. However, past that, you’ll actually need to progress through the rest of the campaign and even dive into post-game activities if you want to unlock every aspect and ability for the Prismatic subclass. This means that you do need to buy The Final Shape if you want to make full use of it.

The (somewhat) good news is that you do not need to have bought past expansions for Destiny 2, such as Lightfall, in order to access the new subclass. Even if you’re just now jumping into the game for the first time, you just need to pick up The Final Shape, start up the campaign, and you’re good to go.

Is Prismatic Worth It?

If you’re on the fence about picking up The Final Shape for the Prismatic subclass, I’d say it’s certainly worth it. Here’s the thing: not only does The Final Shape expansion deliver one of, if not the best story arcs we’ve ever seen in Destiny 2, the post-game activities and secrets also make the expansion worth its asking price.

And from a gameplay perspective, Prismatic is shaping up to be one of the most versatile subclasses in the game as it allows you to wield both Light and Dark elements, which is really fun. So yeah, if you’re already somewhat invested in Destiny 2, pick up the expansion. And if you’re a newcomer looking to dip your toes in, this is also a good place to start.

Hopefully that clears up any confusion on whether Prismatic is free in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to complete the Dual Destiny quest, and how to get the Exotic Khvostov Auto Rifle.

