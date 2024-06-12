How To Get Free Flags During The Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers Partner Event

If you’re hoping to get to the finish line before anyone else during the Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers event, you’ll need to collect as many flags as possible. Let’s find out some of the best ways that we can get our hands on plenty of them quickly.

How To Get More Flags During The Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers Event

Image by The Escapist

If you’re looking to collect as many Flags as possible before the next Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers event, you’re not alone. I know I’m already scrambling to get my hands on as many as possible before it’s time to set off from the starting gate. Here are some tips to get your hands on more Flags quickly during this event.

Participate In Events and Tournaments

One of the fastest ways to get your hands on plenty of Flags quickly is by participating in Events and Tournaments that are currently happening in the game. Monopoly GO always has a variety of Events and Tournaments happening, and you can earn lots of Flags this way. For example, the Grease and Glory Tournament currently offers over 3,000 flags if you’re able to complete the whole list of prizes quickly, which can give your team a nice boost.

Check Your Daily Tasks

Monopoly GO is the type of game that will incentivize players to return every day, especially with their Daily Task system. Not only can you get your hands on more dice by just doing three simple tasks, but you can also get your hands on extra flags by doing them. Just keep an eye on the bottom left part of your screen and see what type of tasks you’ll need to do to claim these extra items.

Just Play The Game

You can also get your hands on extra flags just by playing Monopoly GO. Just keep rolling, using Multipliers, and adding plenty of friends to take advantage of things like the Community Chest to get your hands on more items that you may know what to do with. The faster you’re going, the more flags you’re going to get so keep on rolling and keep on earning.

Image by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to get your hands on that Grand Prize, which includes the Tycoon Racers Token, you’ll need to get as many Flags as possible. Unfortunately, unlike the free dice links that are posted daily, you won’t be able to claim any free Flags from these links. You’ll just need to keep playing the game and using the tips that we’ve outlined above if you’re hoping to get your hands on as many prizes as possible during this event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

