Hammerhead Crocodile Skin can be transformed into leather for various new recipes. You’ll probably need a lot of these, so here’s how to get Hammerhead Crocodile Skin in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Hammerhead Crocodile Skin in FFXIV

Hammerhead Crocodile Skin in FFXIV can be bought from the Bicolor Gemstone Vendor Kunuhali in Kozama’uka (X:17.4, Y:11) for 3 Bicolor Gemstones each. He’s right beside the Ok’hanu Aetheryte, so it’s hard to miss him. This is the easiest method to get them, as getting Bicolor Gemstones has become much simpler in Dawntrail thanks to the updates made to FATEs. You also don’t need any particular Shared FATE Rank to unlock the Skin as a purchasable item, as it’s available from the start.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Completing FATEs around the Dawntrail maps awards you with at least 16 Bicolor Gemstones when you get the maximum contribution award, which will already be enough for a few Skins. If it has a Bonus applied or you have the Twist of FATE buff from defeating a Forlorn Maiden, you can get even more Gemstones, letting you stock on those very quickly. FATEs are perfect for leveling characters from 90 to 100, so give them a try when leveling your Jobs, especially if it’s a DPS like Viper which usually gets longer queue timers. The Gemstones will come as a bonus.

Related: How to Get the Wings of Ruin Mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

Alternatively, you could also get the skins from the Hammerhead Crocodile mobs themselves, which are found by the northwest portion of the map, around (X:10.2, Y: 8.1). This could be faster depending on how fast you can kill them, but the other benefits from completing FATEs are just too good to pass, so I wouldn’t recommend that. Aside from that, you can always buy the Skins (or the already-completed Leather) directly from the Market Board, but it might be a bit overpriced.

Regardless of the method, you’ll need a lot of Hammerhead Crocodile Skin to get some of the important Crafter items in FFXIV, so pick your favorite method to obtain them and stick to it.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy