How To Get Iridium Crystals in Once Human

Getting your hands on Iridium Crystals in Once Human is kind of a big deal. This rare resource becomes very important in the late game for crafting top-tier weapons and gear, and it can be a bit tricky to find. Here’s how to find Iridium

Where To Find Iridium Crystals in Once Human

First off, you need to know where to look. Iridium Crystals are a mid-game resource in Once Human, so if you’re just starting out, you won’t find them right away. You need to level up and hit the areas between levels 31 and 40. These areas are located in the Chalk Peak region, which you can access once your server hits phase two.

Key Locations in Chalk Peak:

Holt Town

Evergreen Vineyard

Rotten Saddle

Furnace Lair

Monolith of Thirst

Silvershore Resort

Each of these locations has a Rift Anchor, and the crates in these zones often contain the Iridium Crystals and other crucial resources like weapon gear and blueprints. Remember, these areas are usually crawling with high-level enemies, so you’ll want to be prepared with some decent gear and maybe a buddy to back you up.

How to Farm Iridium Crystals

Farming Iridium Crystals takes some strategy. Here are a few tips to help you maximize your loot:

Check Crates Regularly: Crates in the Chalk Peak region respawn every four hours. This means you can return to these areas periodically to farm more crystals. Just be ready to face respawned enemies, too.

Use Teleportation Towers: These towers make it easy to switch between worlds and explore different zones to find fresh crates in a short time.

Team Up: Bringing a friend along can make tackling these high-level areas a lot easier, and you’ll cover more ground quickly.

Loot the Wanderer: You can also loot the Wanderer that roams in the Chalk Peak region. Simply attack its legs to stagger it and climb on the back to access the crate, but remember that you can only do this once a day.

How To Use Iridium Crystals

Once you’ve collected a stash of Iridium Crystals in Once Human, it’s time to put them to use. These crystals are essential for crafting Tier IV weapons and armor, which unlocks at Level 30, so if you’re aiming for some serious firepower, these crystals are the way to go.

Besides crafting, Iridium Crystals can be sold for 40 Energy Links each. This makes them a valuable commodity if you’re looking to make some quick cash. Deadsville is a good place to sell your extras early in the game. Just find the merchant named Weber near the entrance and start trading.

Final Tips

Avoid Elite Enemies: These areas are crawling with elite enemies, and if you’re under Level 32, it’s best to steer clear.

Explore with Purpose: Make sure you loot every crate there is to maximize your chances of getting Iridium Crystals.

Once Human is available to play now.

