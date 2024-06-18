How to get Jade in Warframe

Jade is the 57th Warframe to be added to Digital Extreme’s free-to-play space ninja simulator. Blessing us all with an Angelic theme, she brings some strong buffs for friendly units and some terrifying debuffs for enemies.

How to farm Jade in Warframe

To get Jade in Warframe, you will need to play the Ascension game mode that was introduced to Warframe with the Jade Shadows update. During this mode, you can get the parts for Jade and her weapons, or you can earn Motes that can be exchanged directly for the parts and blueprints.

To get her main blueprint, you will need to finish the Jade Shadows cinematic quest, this can be launched via the Codex. You will need to have completed the New War to be able to play this quest.

The first part will send you on a Spy mission as Stalker, have no fear, your stealth abilities will do a great job of keeping you safe. After that comes some surprises. There are no spoilers here, as it is just too good.

Then, to get the other components, you can take the options below.

Jade’s Component Blueprints have a chance to be rewarded from the new Ascension Game Mode on Brutus, Uranus. Ordis’ “Release Vestigial Motes” Store in the Larunda Relay: Jade’s Blueprint and Component Blueprints can be exchanged for Vestigial Motes via Ordis in the Larunda Relay on Mercury. You can fast travel to Ordis after arriving at the Relay from the Fast Travel menu. Interact with Ordis and select the “Release Vestigial Motes” option. It will cost 150 Vestigial Motes for the Systems, Neuroptics, and Chassis while replacing the Blueprint will cost 450 Vestitial Motes.

Jade’s Blueprint and Component Blueprints can be exchanged for Vestigial Motes via Ordis in the Larunda Relay on Mercury. You can fast travel to Ordis after arriving at the Relay from the Fast Travel menu. Interact with Ordis and select the “Release Vestigial Motes” option. It will cost 150 Vestigial Motes for the Systems, Neuroptics, and Chassis while replacing the Blueprint will cost 450 Vestitial Motes. In-Game Market: Jade and her Collection are available for purchase in the in-game Market for Platinum.

Resources Required to Build Jade

Chassis 15000 Credits

600 Alloy Plate

4000 Nano Spores

1500 Plastids

6 Morphics Neuroptics 15000 Credits

1000 Circuits

750 Bundle

3 Neural Sensors

4 Neurodes Systems 15000 Credits

600 Ferrite

600 Plastids

1100 Rubedo

10 Control Module

All Jade Abilities

Passive – The Annointed Jade’s profound understanding of the relationship between life and death grants her two Aura Mod Slots. Light’s Judgement Create a well of light that heals allies and hurts enemies. Those who enter the well will be surrounded by Judgements. Symphony of Mercy Cycle through three songs that strengthen allies:

Power of the Seven increases Ability Strength by +30 percent.

Deathbringer increases Weapon Damage by +100 percent.

Spirit of Resilience increases Shield Regeneration by +25 percent. Extend the duration of each song by killing enemies surrounded by Blessings. Ophanim Eyes Jade summons an accusatory gaze that slows nearby enemies and dissolves their armor. When the gaze falls upon allies, they can be revived from a distance. Glory on High Soar with destructive power. Use alternate-fire to detonate Judgments, causing an explosion of Jade Light. Enemies affected by Light’s Judgment strengthen the explosion.

