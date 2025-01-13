Forgot password
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get Lord in Marvel Rivals

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jan 12, 2025 09:57 pm

Marvel Rivals may let you have all the heroes for free, but if you want to stand out above the rest, there are a few unique cosmetics you can grab as well. Here’s how to get Lord proficiency in Marvel Rivals, and unlock the Lord icons that come with it.

Table of contents

What Is Lord Proficiency in Marvel Rivals?

Every character in Marvel Rivals comes with unique cosmetics that you can unlock simply by playing them, and performing well with them.

From the main menu, click on the hero gallery and look at the Hero Profile of any character. From here, click on the Proficiency tab, and you’ll see the level of proficiency you’re at with that character, as well as the rewards you can get for leveling up.

For most characters, you’ll need to clock in quite a bit of playtime with them to level up. Other objectives include landing final hits, triggering specific abilities, or dealing damage. There are a total of five proficiency levels, as listed below:

  • Agent
  • Knight
  • Centurion
  • Captain
  • Lord

As you progress through the levels, you’ll unlock new cosmetic rewards like sprays, KO prompts, and avatars.

How to Get Lord Icons and Avatars

Lord icons or avatars are unlocked as soon as you reach Lord proficiency for any given character. This will take a bit of time, but it’s not to difficult to unlock Lord icons for a handful of characters in Marvel Rivals.

Upon reaching Lord proficiency, you’ll then get a shiny new avatar that you can equip on your profile. This has no bearing on gameplay whatsoever, and it’s just a slightly fancier looking avatar that will show other players you’ve spent a considerable amount of time playing a particular character.

And that’s how to get Lord proficiency in Marvel Rivals. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how the Competitive rank reset works, and what SVP means.

Marvel Rivals
