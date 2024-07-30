Mechanical Parts are one of the most valuable resources in 7 Days to Die. They’re used to craft many high-tier items, like vehicles, grenades, and even some tools like nail guns and wrenches. Here’s how to get Mechanical Parts in 7 Days to Die.

Recommended Videos

Where to Loot Mechanical Parts in 7 Days to Die

Mechanical Parts are loot that will randomly drop. This does, however, require you to rely on RNG. To boost the odds of finding good loot, it’s worth investing in the Lucky Looter Skill as early as possible. This is one of the best perks in 7 Days to Die, as it will boost the odds of finding loot by 10% with each Perk Level.

Thankfully, loot spawns in 7 Days to Die are usually fairly intuitive. Typically, Mechanical Parts will spawn in places you’d expect to see them in real life, often spawning in destroyed workbenches, sheds and garages, hardware stores, and even in the occasional trash pile. They can also appear in toolboxes, as well as Mo Power & Working Stiff Creates. While there is no surefire way to guarantee they’ll spawn, searching all those areas with the Lucky Looter Perk will start to tilt the odds in your favor.

Related: Is 7 Days to Die on Game Pass? Answered

How to Harvest Mechanical Parts in 7 Days to Die

The easiest and fastest way to get Mechanical Parts in 7 Days to Die is to harvest them. This requires a wrench, which, as a bit of a cruel joke, requires Mechanical Parts to craft in the first place. However, wrenches can be found within the world, so there’s a chance one will come into your possession relatively early in the game. Construction Sites, Factories, and Hardware Stores seem to be the best POIs to search when looking for a wrench. It is also worth investing in the Lucky Looter Perk when searching for this tool as well.

Once you acquire a Wrench, you can start harvesting Mechanical Parts. Per the 7 Days to Die Wiki, “Mechanical Parts can be harvested by Salvaging Air Conditioners, Gas Stations, File Cabinets, Reinforced Drawbridges, Shopping Carts, Gas Pumps, Ovens, broken down vehicles… and Metal Doors.” The Wiki also suggests looting large office buildings, as they will spawn lots of Office Chairs and File Cabinets.

If all else fails, the Trader can be a last resort to get Mechanical Parts. He sells some expensive items, such as engines, which can be harvested for their Mechanical Parts. While this is certainly not an ideal way to get the resource, it is a good option to have should desperate times call for desperate measures.

And that is how to get Mechanical Parts in 7 Days to Die.

7 Ways to Die is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy