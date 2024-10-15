Every Dragon Ball fan is familiar with Shenron, the dragon who grants wishes. He’s a big part of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, granting wishes alongside Super Shenron. However, there’s another dragon that deserves some love. Here’s how to get Porunga Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

How To Find Porunga Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Players who have already put their fair share of hours into Sparking Zero probably know how to get Super Shenron Dragon Balls by now. They reveal themselves during the story mode. However, even the most hardcore gamers may be lacking in the Porunga Dragon Ball department, and that’s because they only drop during offline matches with the CPU.

Heading into a fight with the CPU or an offline tournament will offer the chance to earn a Porunga Dragon Ball. However, there’s no guarantee, so setting aside a large part of a gaming session to try and farm them isn’t the best idea. For those who just can’t help themselves, though, there are a few tricks to try to make the process easier.

Best Ways to Farm Porunga Dragon Balls in Sparking Zero

The best part about the gaming community is that when there’s a problem, they come together to fix it. The r/tenkaichi4 subreddit features players brainstorming all kinds of solutions for getting Porunga Dragon Balls in Sparking Zero, but there’s one that stands out among the rest.

“I got 3 porunga Dragon balls less than 3 minutes,” said user NoClassroom4369. “Every fight 20 seconds or less. Go to battle (offline) P1 Vs CPU and play with Super sayian 4 goku vs Mr Santan….use big bang Kamehamhe TWICE and keep doing that you got all 7 of the Dragon balls. Thank me later, Keep fighting Sayians”

According to the post, difficulty doesn’t matter, so as long as gamers have the patience to take out poor Mr. Satan again and again, they’ll be able to earn plenty of Porunga Dragon Balls. After that, it’s just about summoning the dragon and choosing three different wishes. Be smart, though, as wishes are important and can make a big difference in the game.

And that’s how to get Porunga Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. If you’re interested in more, here’s how to get Gohan Black in the new fighting game.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

