Looking to zoom around in LEGO Fortnite? Then, you will need to get yourself a ticket for the Battle Bus. If you get Rift Shards in LEGO Fortnite, you can even build your own Bus Station.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Rift Shards in LEGO Fortnite

The only way to get Rift Shards is to destroy a Battle Bus Station with an Epic Pickaxe. You cannot get them from any other source, and you cannot destroy the Bus Station with any other item. You can find Battle Bus Stations by exploring the map.

When you are close to one, a dull, pinging noise can be heard, and they have a blue light on top that acts as a beacon, showing you a small blue ripple effect as you get closer to them. These Bus Stations are actually quite rare, and it might take you some searching to find one, although there should be one reasonably close to your initial spawning zone in any world.

Oddly enough, you don’t seem to be able to destroy the Bus Stations right now in survival mode, which appears to be a bug that Epic is investigating.

How to Make an Epic Pickaxe

If you are in need of an Epic Pickaxe to get Rift Shards in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to make it at an Epic Crafting Bench using the following items:

8 Obsidian Slabs

5 Frostpine Rods

To make Obsidian Slabs, you first need to mine Obsidian which can be found in Lava Caves, and will need at least a Rare or higher pickaxe. You can craft a Rare Pick Axe at a Rare Crafting Bench using 3 Flexwood and 3 Sand Claws.

When you mine the Obsidian, you can use a Stone Breaker machine to turn it into an Obsidian Slab. To make a Stone Breaker machine, you need 25 Knotroot and 35 Marble. After that, you can turn Obsidian into Obsidian Slab at a rate of one-to-one.

To make Frostpine Rods, you must first get Frostpine from the Frostlands biome. You will need an Epic Forest Axe to cut it down, and you will need 3 Copper Bars and 3 Knotroot Rods to make it. When you have the Frostpine, bring it to a Lumber Mill, and you can put in the Frostpine and get Rods in return.

There is actually a lot of work involved here, so consider getting your hands on some Star Wars Blasters to keep you safe while you work.

And that’s how to get Rift Shards in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile, and Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy