How to Get Special Plastic in Once Human

Finding Special Plastic in Once Human can feel like a quest all on its own. It’s a key resource for everything from improving weapons to crafting high-end armor to upgrading parts on your vehicle. Here’s how to farm Special Plastic effectively and reap the rewards of your scavenging.

Where to Find Special Plastic in Once Human

Special Plastic is an advanced crafting material essential for creating top-tier gear and vehicle parts. As you progress in Once Human, you’ll find that basic resources like Charcoal just don’t cut it anymore. Special Plastic is vital for crafting items like sports car engines, premium tires, and powerful weapons that give you an edge in this post-apocalyptic world. And there are multiple ways to find it:

Disassembling Gear

The primary way to get Special Plastic in Once Human is by disassembling high-end gear. Keep an eye out for the following items that will net you this precious resource:

Enhanced Welding Mask

Multi-Purpose Monocular

Dual Purpose Binoculars

Custom Tool Set

Grease Gun

Versatile Screwdriver Set

These items can be found in various high-level zones and are your best bet for getting a decent amount of Special Plastic when disassembled at your Disassembly Bench.

Prime Locations for Farming

You should focus on the following locations, which are known to have higher drop rates of valuable items:

Blackfell Fallen Zone : This location has houses and a big supermarket filled with loot. You should try to find openings in residential streets to maximize your looting potential.

: This location has houses and a big supermarket filled with loot. You should try to find openings in residential streets to maximize your looting potential. Evergreen : Although not one of the largest areas, it is loot-dense, especially in the houses east of the cul-de-sac.

: Although not one of the largest areas, it is loot-dense, especially in the houses east of the cul-de-sac. Blackfell Oil Fields : A relatively flat area filled with Rosetta enemies, which you might find a bit challenging, but the loot is worth it.

: A relatively flat area filled with Rosetta enemies, which you might find a bit challenging, but the loot is worth it. 73 Point : Known for military gear and other parts for disassembling, but it could be a little tricky because of its verticality.

: Known for military gear and other parts for disassembling, but it could be a little tricky because of its verticality. Sunshine Farm: This area, north of the Forsaken Monolith, has numerous containers and high-level mobs, offering ample opportunities to find other rare items like Morel seeds.

Farming Strategy

Loot and Disassemble: Focus on looting the areas mentioned above. Look for gear pieces that can be disassembled into Special Plastic. The loot in these areas resets every four hours, so you can make multiple trips in a single, long gaming session. Be prepared: Keep in mind that the areas mentioned above are all pretty high-level, so you must be on your guard and prepared with decent gear. Utilize the Disassembly Bench: Once back at your base, disassemble the gear you’ve collected. This bench breaks down items into their base materials, giving you the Special Plastic you need.

After gathering enough Special Plastic, head to your crafting bench. Focus on creating high-end weapons and vehicle parts for upgrades because these will help you tremendously.

Once Human is available now.

