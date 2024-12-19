How to Get Steam Replay 2024

As the year comes to a close, plenty of social media and gaming platforms are offering fun little year-end recaps to show you just what you’ve been doing the entire year. Here’s how to access your Steam Replay 2024 to check out all your gaming stats.

How to Check Steam Replay 2024

There are two ways to check your Steam Replay 2024 stats: by using Valve’s website, or just checking it in your Steam app.

If you use the PC Steam client, a banner should pop up immediately as you open it up. Simply click on the banner that says Steam Replay 2024, and you’ll get to see all your stats within the client itself. If it’s not showing up, you can also click on the New and Noteworthy option in the drop-down menu from the store to see it.

It’s also possible to do it from any web browser. Just follow the steps listed below:

Go to Valve’s Steam Replay 2024 website. Log in with your account credentials.

And that’s pretty much it!

All Stats in Steam Replay 2024

Listed below are all of the stats you’ll have access to once you’re logged in:

Number of games played

Number of achievements unlocked

Longest streak

Top three played games, including sessions played

Percentage of playtime for new, recent, and classic games

Spider graph showing the genres you spent the most time on

New friends added

Badges earned

In addition to that, you’ll also get a slightly deeper analysis for your top three games, including the months you played them in. Finally, you’ll see your playtime by month, as well as a brief overview of the other games you played this year.

And that’s everything you need to know about Steam Replay 2024. If you’re jonesing for more recaps, here’s how to check out your Snapchat recap.

