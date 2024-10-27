With nearly every Treyarch Call of Duty Zombies map, fans can expect a new Wonder Weapon. Black Ops 6‘ Terminus is no exception. Here’s how to get the DRI-11 Beamsmasher on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Recommended Videos

How To Get the DRI-11 Beamsmasher from the Mystery Box

Like the Ray Gun and Thrustodyne M23 Jet Gun Wonder Weapons in Black Ops 6, the DRI-11 Beamsmasher is available from the Mystery Box. While Mystery Box pulls are RNG luck-based, there are a few ways players can increase the odds of getting it to dish out a Beamsmasher on Terminus.

There are several Gobblegums in Black Ops 6 that can help players get the most out of the Mystery Box. For example, Immolation Liquidation can spawn a Fire Sale. This will make the box temporarily spawn in several locations around the map, available to spin for 10 points instead of the typical 950. Another called Re-Spin Cycle will re-roll an undesired weapon into one of equal or higher rarity. This is especially helpful as the rounds progress since the Mystery Box becomes more likely to give out weapons of a higher Rarity.

However, one of the best Gobblegums in all of Black Ops 6 is Wunderbar, which guarantees that the next weapon awarded by the Mystery Box will be a Wonder Weapon. While it could still be a Ray Gun, a 50-50 chance of getting the DRI-11 Beamsmasher is still far higher than the average box spin. Even still, there is another guaranteed way to get the Beamsmasher on Terminus.

How To Build the DRI-11 Beamsmasher in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Like the Jet Gun on Liberty Falls, there is a quest on Terminus that sees players build a free DRI-11 Beamsmasher. However, the quest has one prerequisite. Before starting the quest, players will need to fully turn on the power and gain access to the Pack-A-Punch Machine on Terminus. Once this is completed, the first step of the quest can begin.

Where To Find the Laptops on Terminus

The first step to building the DRI-11 Beamsmasher on Terminus is to find and interact with three Laptops scattered around the map’s main island. Their screens will be dark and turned off when found. Holding the interact button on the screen will power it on. These do not have to be activated in any particular order.

The first Laptop (pictured above) can be found relatively close to the spawn room on Terminus. Head to the room with Quick Revive in it. Open the blue door out of the room if you haven’t done so already. Head out from that exit, go down the stairs, and the Laptop will be on your right.

Communications Laptop Location

The next Laptop is located just past the Control Room that houses Stamin-Up. Open the blue double doors to exit the Control Room. Then, walk down the stairs and head to the right. The Laptop is sitting on a crate next to a pair of blue and silver barrels.

Docks Laptop Location

The final Laptop location is near the docs. It is situated just at the top of the Dock stairs that connect the area underneath Sea Tower to the Mining Tunnels.

How To Activate the Electrical Panels on Terminus

Once the Laptops have all been activated, make sure one of your weapons has the Dead Wire ammo mod equipped. This next step requires you to shock and transfer power between several Electrical Panels. Head down to Pack-A-Punch in the Bio Lab and activate the Inclined Lift.

Face away from Pack-A-Punch and look into the window in the wall once it rises high enough and shoot the Electrical Panel with your Dead Wire weapon. This will give a hitmarker and a blue electrical current will flow through the wires and to another Electrical Panel. Follow the wires and blue electricity and shoot every panel with the Dead Wire weapon. After shooting the one at the wall where the lift settles, head to the Living Quarters. Shoot the panel in there, head outside, and shoot the panel by the green double doors. This will open the secret Laboratory called the Research Office.

How To Complete the Research Office Puzzle on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Now that the Research Office, the process of building the DRI-11 Beamsmasher can truly begin. Inside this room, look for the scientist zombie pinned underneath the fallen cabinet. Kill her, and she will drop the EMF Fob. Pick it up. Once you have it, head to Sea Tower. On the opposite side of the door is the Elemental Pop perk machine; you’ll find a briefcase with a zombie’s hand attached. Hold the interact button on it. This will open the briefcase and the Multiphasic Resonator. Pick it up, and head back to the Research Office Laboratory.

Hold the interact button on the blue and green machine on the desk. You may need to hold the interact button again if the machine’s screen hasn’t changed. Once it does, it needs a six-digit code to be opened. Head to the guard station where Peck and Strauss are near spawn and approach the computer facing out of the window toward you. Hold interact to bribe Peck to give you the code for 5,000 essence. Enter the number that appears on this monitor into the machine in the Research Office Laboratory. Once the code is entered, pick the Multiphasic Resonator backup. The screen will show a map of Terminus and the surrounding islands. Head to the one marked on the screen.

How To Build the Munitions for the DRI-11 Beamsmahser in Black Ops 6 Zombies

This final set of steps involves charging up the munitions for the weapon itself. Once you head to the island that was marked on the screen in the Laboratory, look for a blue electrical orb. Hold the interact button on it. Zombies will spawn in the area around it. Some will have an aura around them that is the same electrical blue as the orb. Killing them near the orb will allow it to absorb their energy. If you kill the zombie further from it, simply hold interact on the ball of energy they dropped and take it back to the orb.

Once you deposit enough energy, the orb will move and drop the Multiphasic Resonator. Pick it back up, and use a tactical raft to sail to the island where the orb headed. When it moves, just keep an eye on the direction it goes and take your boat that way. The island you’re looking for will have another ball of electrical energy.

Once you get to the new orb, hold interact on it to drop the Multiphasic Resonator. You’re going to repeat the same process you did on the previous island of killing the zombies and giving their energy to the orb. Once enough has been gathered, pick the Multiphasic Resonator back up and head to the next island. Once you finish charging up the final energy orb, a bright white light will flash and the AMP Munition part will drop. Pick it up, head back to the Research office, and head to the workbench in the back. Hold interact to build the DRI-11 Beamsmasher.

And that’s how to get the DRI-11 Beamsmasher in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy