Juliet and the Starling family have a charm that makes you want to root for them. So, here’s how to get the good ending in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop.

How To Get the Good Ending in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

Getting the good ending in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop requires you to rescue each of the S.O.S. students you encounter in the five stages. This is easier said than done, as some of the students seem to have a death wish and will slowly walk towards hordes of zombies intent on chewing their faces off.

Here are the number of S.O.S students you’ll be able to find and rescue in each stage:

Prologue – 3

Stage 1 – 8

Stage 2 – 4

Stage 3 – 1

Stage 4 – 3

Stage 5 – 2

Fortunately, none of these students are really hidden. Each time you encounter one, the screen will pan towards them and they’ll get a big comic balloon imposed over them. You’ll then have to kill the zombies surrounding them before their health bars (which are dark purple and over their bodies) runs out.

If a student dies, you can always pause the game and restart at the last checkpoint. You can also choose to start an entire stage over again at the stage select screen if you missed a student. If you’re really struggling, one method that I’ve found works is purchasing the chainsaw that draws enemy attention, which can be found on the same screen in the shop where hair color is. It might seem reckless, but it’s worth it for that good ending.

It’s also worth noting that you’ll have to wait until after the credits to see the ending pop.

How Many Endings Are There in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

Just like the original, Lollipop Chainsaw RePop has two endings: the good and the bad. Naturally, I subscribe to the idea that the good ending is canon. But to get the bad ending, all you have to do is fail to rescue every student.

However, seeing the bad ending also has its own achievement attached to it. If you’ve already rescued all the students and want to see the bad ending, too, you just need to beat the final boss again. At which point you’ll be given the option to view the good ending. Select no and you’ll see the bad end for the Starling family.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop is available to play on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.

