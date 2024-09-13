One of the newest features to come to Lollipop Chainsaw RePop is the ability to change Juliet’s hair color. Here’s how to swap out those blonde locks for a shade of your choice.

How To Change Hair Color in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

Once you gain access to the shop in the prologue, you’ll immediately find that Juliet has no shortage of outfits she can purchase and change into, from American Casual to a whole bunny suit. But if you, like me, were excited to see the hair color-changing options, you might have been stumped about where to find it.

To change Juliet’s hair color in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, you just need to enter the shop and tab over to the right screen. Yep, it’s that easy. That being said, you’ll need to do it from the “homepage” of the shop, not the Threadz menu. And to tab over, you’ll need to press the shoulder buttons if you’re on console. Doing this will reveal two things: hair color options and new chainsaws you can use.

Juliet can change her hair to pink, red, black, ash blonde, and a few other options. Most of which go great with an assortment of the outfits she has available to her. These dye options will run you 200 Zombie Medals.

How To Equip the Hair Cosmetic in Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

If you want to equip the hair color you’ve just purchased, go back to the shop’s main menu and press ‘Y’ if you’re on Xbox. If you’re not, you’ll see the button you’ll need to press at the bottom of the screen to open up the changing menu. You can then use the d-pad to swap through the variety of colors you’ve purchased.

You can also change your outfit and hair color at any time while you’re on the stage select menu, which is accessible after beating the prologue.

But it’s important to note that you only get to keep the cosmetics you purchase if you complete the stage you purchased them on. If you buy a bunch, then quit out, you’ll lose everything you bought and have to go back on a shopping spree all over again. But at least Juliet will be happy.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop is available to play on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.

