How To Get the Hatsune Miku Skins in Fortnite

With the introduction of the Fortnite Festival Season 7, a new Icon has entered the arena: Hatsune Miku. The highly requested Vocaloid is available in several Fortnite modes, with several skin options. Here’s how to get them for yourself.

Recommended Videos

How To Get the Hatsune Miku Fortnite Festival Skin

With every season of Fortnite Festival, Epic Games adds a new Music Pass, which features that season’s Icon, music tracks, instruments, and more. The Season 7 Music Pass includes Neko Hatsune Miku, with an additional unlockable style.

The Neko Hatsune Miku skin is available as an instant reward with the Season 7 Fortnite Festival Music Pass, after acquiring the pass from Fortnite Crew or spending 1,400 V-Bucks. Once players have unlocked all other rewards in the Music Pass by grinding the required XP (or purchasing reward tiers), they’ll gain access to the final Music Pass reward. This is an extra style for the Neko Hatsune Miku skin, themed around the iconic Fortnite character Brite Bomber. This Miku Style has color schemes and patterns reminiscent of the Brite Bomber skin, as well as featuring a Boogie Bomb on Miku’s waist.

In the tiers between the first and final rewards of the Fortnite Festival Season 7 Music Pass, players can also earn additional Hastune Miku-themed items. These include the Neko Miku Keytar instrument and Back Bling, the Leek-To-Go Back Bling, the Miku Brite Keytar Pickaxe, the Neko Miku Guitar instrument, Pickaxe and Back Bling, several Jam Tracks, and more.

Many of the Hatsune Miku skins and items also include LEGO styles for use in LEGO Fortnite modes. The Season 7 Music Pass will be available in Fortnite through April 8th, 2025 at 3:30 AM ET.

Every Hatsune Miku Skin and Item in the Fortnite Shop

For fans looking for the classic Hatsune Miku look, the Fortnite item shop has them covered. Available as a bundle for 3,200 V-Bucks (discounted from 5,200 V-Bucks) Hastsune Miku’s iconic skin is available, along with several other instruments and additional items. This skin and items can also be purchased individually, which will knock down the price of the bundle.

Here’s every Hatsune Miku Skin and item available in the Fortnite Item Shop:

Hatsune Miku Icon Series Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Pack-Sune Miku Back Bling – included with Miku Icon Series Outfit

Miku Live Beat Synched Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Miku Miku Beam Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Miku Light Contrail – 600 V-Bucks

Miku’s Beat Drums – 800 V-Bucks

Hastune’s Mic-u – 800 V-Bucks

Miku by Anamanaguchi & Hatsune Miku Jam Track – 500 V-Bucks

All of the items listed above are included in the Hatsune Miku Bundle. The Hatsune Miku bundle and its items will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop through March 12th, 2025 at 6:59 PM EST.

Related: How To Solve Riddles in the Nightshift Forest in Fortnite: All Answers, Listed

What Is the Cheapest Way to Get Every Hatsune Miku Skin in Fortnite? Answered

For hardcore fans looking to get every Hatsune Miku item available in Fortnite, it’s worth considering a subscription to Fortnite Crew. A Fortnite Crew subscription will get players every pass, including the Music Pass, and an additional 1,000 V-Bucks.

This will also gain them access to the premium tiers of the Fortnite Battle Pass, which has more V-Bucks available to redeem within several of its tiers. Using the V-Bucks earned from Fortnite Crew and the Battle Pass will get players more than enough V-Bucks to buy the Hatsune Miku Icon Series skin.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy