How to Get the JAK Scimitar in MW3 and Warzone

The third week of Season 4 in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone brings the JAK Scimitar Kit into the game. Here’s how to unlock the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 and Warzone.

How to Unlock the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 & Warzone

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The JAK Scimitar Kit makes the FJX Horus a better option for mid-range, and to unlock it, you’ll need to finish at least five Week 3 Challenges in Season 4. Each week of the season, there are 21 new challenges across the three main modes in the game. You can choose to get all five done in one mode or spread them out for the easiest tasks. That means you can do three in multiplayer and two in Zombies if you really want to. It all depends on what challenges that week brings to the table.

Personally, I try to stay in multiplayer because the constant spawns make challenges much easier to complete. However, pulling off long-range throwing knife kills against real players can feel impossible. In those cases, utilizing other modes can save time. The good news, though, is that Week 3 is fairly easy across the board.

After Season 4 comes to a close, all the Aftermarket parts, like the Scimitar, will go to the Armory Unlocks section. Then daily challenges are the only requirement.

How to Use the JAK Scimitar Kit in MW3 & Warzone

Add the FJX Horus to a loadout and open the Conversion Kit slot to use the JAK Scimitar Kit. Of course, you need both the Scimitar and the FJX Horus unlocked before you can use them in a loadout. If you don’t have the Horus yet, make sure to track it in the Armory Unlocks so that it’s available.

After attaching the Scimitar Kit, the FJX Horus will become much more effective at mid-range fights. At the cost of speed across the board, the weapon gets boosts to range and recoil control. It likely won’t be a meta option but these are always fun to use.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

