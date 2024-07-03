How to Get the JAK Volkh in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Volkh is another burst fire conversion kit that players can make use of in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. To help you update your armory, this guide will go over how to get the burst conversion and where you can equip it.

How to Unlock the JAK Volkh in MW3 and Warzone

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete at least five challenges from Week 6 in Season 4 to unlock the JAK Volkh. Each time an Aftermarket Part is added to the weekly lineup, players get 21 more challenges that are split up between the three major modes: Warzone, Multiplayer, and Zombies. The good news is that you only need to complete five of the 21 in total and they can be done in any mode. That means you can get 3 challenges done in Multiplayer and two more in Zombies if you don’t like all the tasks.

When I unlock the Aftermarket Parts like the JAK Volkh, I typically stick to Multiplayer because of the fast-paced modes. As long as the tasks aren’t impossible, it’s the easiest way to get them done. However, the challenges of the week can make Multiplayer more frustrating. Luckily, Week 6 is fairly easy to complete as long as you don’t mind using Marksman Rifles or weapons that have a burst fire function.

How to Use the JAK Volkh in MW3 and Warzone

After you complete Week 6, add the KV Inhibitor or the KVD Enforcer to a loadout to use the JAK Volkh. Both weapons will have an option at the bottom right of the loadout screen to add a Conversion Kit. Just remember that the kits will take at least one attachment slot and will also affect what you are able to use on the gun.

Once it’s applied to either rifle, you can expect to shoot a burst-fire weapon that uses two bullets per trigger pull. Some bullet velocity is lost in the process but the damage is essentially the same. So get ready for one of the deadliest burst weapons in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

