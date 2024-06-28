How to Unlock Every Reclaimer 18 Camo in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 4

The Season 4 Reloaded Update for Call of Duty brought the Reclaimer 18 shotgun to Modern Warfare 3. Here’s how to unlock every Reclaimer 18 Camo in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)’s Season 4.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Every Camo for the Reclaimer in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

With Season 4, we’ve gotten a slew of new weapons, including the Reclaimer shotgun. And with the Reclaimer’s release comes four new camos to unlock in MW3. Those camos are:

Bugged Out

He’s Looking at You

Azure Refract

Donut Worry

We’ve got tips on how to complete each challenge with the Reclaimer. But our best build for this powerful shotgun will work in nearly every situation.

How to Get the Bugged Out Camo in Warzone

Screenshots by The Escapist

Unlocking the Bugged Out Camo requires players to get 50 Operator Kills with the Reclaimer 18 after getting the shotgun to weapon level 2. By far the best way to get quick kills with any weapon in MW3 is by playing the Small Map Mosh Pit playlist. This playlist consists of respawn modes on the smallest maps in MW3. Across Das Haus, Emergency, Stash House, Rust, Shipment, Shoot House, and Meat, players can expect lots of action.

How to Get the He’s Looking at You Camo in Warzone

Screenshots by The Escapist

After getting the Reclaimer 18 to level 7, players can start grinding 50 hipfire kills with this shotgun to unlock this creepy Camo. Again, the Small Map Mosh Pit is the best playlist for this challenge, especially since hipfire kills generally consider players to get up close and personal with the enemy.

In my gameplay, I’ve found that using the Reclaimer 18 with the default ammo in semi-auto mode will yield the best results. In semi-auto, this shotgun has a fairly tight hipfire spread, and is able to be spammed for quick successive shots. To get the tightest hipfire spread possible, use the Crown Breaker Choke, GRV-Z Short Grip, Hinge LAF Light Stock, and Schlager ULO-66 Laser.

How to Get the Azure Refract Camo in Warzone

Screenshots by The Escapist

The Azure Refract Camo requires players to get the Reclaimer 18 to level 10, then get 10 Operator kills while ADS with the weapon. For the most effective ADS spread, use the Reclaimer 18 in pump-action. This provides a high damage, tighter spread capable of getting one-shot kills at good range.

To further improve the Reclaimer 18 in this use case, equip the Discourager 900 Heavy Barrel and the XTEN Modified Choke in Gunsmith. Admittedly, the iron sights on this shotgun are pretty rough, so this is one of the few cases where an optic on a weapon of this type is recommended. The MORS Dot Sight and the Slate Reflector are the best options due to their simple reticles and clear sight pictures. Using the 12-gauge slug ammunition will make the weapon much more powerful and accurate at range, which can help unlock the Azure Refract Camo. However, note that equipping this attachment disables the Reclaimer 18’s semi-auto fire mode.

How to Get the Donut Worry Camo in Warzone

Screenshots by The Escapist

The final Base Camo for the Reclaimer 18 is the Donut Worry Camo. To unlock this, players will need to level up the weapon to level 15, and then get 10 double kills with the Reclaimer 18. The easiest place to get multiple kills in rapid succession is in the Small Map Mosh Pit and 10v10 Mosh Pit playlists.

Every barrel available for the Reclaimer 18 increases the tube ammo capacity from 8 to 10. Those extra rounds are vital when going for this Camo. Take this weapon into the smallest map you can find a lobby of, turn it to semi-auto, and spam to your hearts content. This should complete this Camo challenge in a few short matches.

Warzone Season 4 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy