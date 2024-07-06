How to Get the Mica Suit in FFXIV Dawntrail

Mascot suits are among the strong points in FFXIV, as you have plenty of funny, cute and weird options to dress yourself, with the Mica Suit being the newest addition. As long as you can survive a crazy squirrel’s massacre, you can get the suit relatively easily.

Where to Get the Mica Suit in FFXIV Dawntrail

The Mica Suit can be obtained by completing the Level 100 special FATE “Mascot Murder” in Living Memory (X:37.2, Y:332) and exchanging its drops (the Mica Magicogs) with Uah’shepya in Solution Nine (X:8.6, Y:13.5). The complete suit costs a total of 10 Magicogs, and you get between 2 and 6 of them depending on your completion rank on the FATE.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Much like Dawntrail‘s other special FATE, “The Serpentlord Seethes”, Mascot Murder is located on a higher platform inaccessible to players who haven’t unlocked flight in the area yet. However, this can be easily circumvented by asking another player to give you a lift, which people are generally kind enough to do. The FATE has a huge load of HP, but it’ll go down quite easily as it always attracts lots of players to kill it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spawn the Mascot Murder FATE

Mascot Murder puts you against Mica, the Magical Muju. Just like other special FATEs in FFXIV, Mascot Murder has some special conditions to spawn. It can only appear every 24 to 72 hours after it was last killed or after the last maintenance, and it requires completing a small FATE chain consecutively on the same instance. The FATEs are:

Mascot March (X:35, Y:34)

Mascot Mayhem (X:35, Y:34)

Both are simple boss FATEs that spawn consecutively one after the other and aren’t rare at all. Once you kill both of them, there’s a small chance that Mascot Murder will spawn. Even if the spawn window is open, there’s no guarantee that it’ll appear, so it’s all up to luck. Each instance has a separate chance for the FATE to appear, so its timers may greatly differ in each instance.

Screenshot by The Escapist

There’s no way to tell if the window is open without speaking with others, so joining Hunt/FATE communities like Linkshells or Discord servers can be a huge help. You’ll need to beat the FATE at least twice to get the suit and the head, and you can try hopping to other servers to get their spawns to help. With luck, it won’t take you too long to get the Mica suit in FFXIV, and you can add it to your ever-growing Glamour collection.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

