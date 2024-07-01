How to Get the Mehwapyarra Mount (Capybara Mount) in FFXIV Dawntrail

One of the best new mounts in the Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is the Mehwapyarra, a giant capybara that you can get by simply completing one of the DLC’s biggest open-world challenges.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get the Capybara Mount in FFXIV

The Mehwapyarra (or just Capybara) Mount is obtained by completing the Level 100 special FATE “The Serpentlord Seethes” in Shaaloani (X:22.5, Y:4.9) and exchanging its drops (the Ttokrrone Scales) with Uah’shepya in Solution Nine (X:8.6, Y:13.5). You’ll need 12 Ttokrrone Scales to get the Mehwapyarra Whistle, and you can get from 3 to 6 Scales per FATE spawn depending on your contribution.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Serpentlord Seethes spawns on a separate arena north of the map, which is impossible to reach without flying, so make sure to grab those Aether Currents if you want to participate in the FATE. This requires advancing to a certain point of the Dawntrail MSQ, at the very least. You can also ask for someone to give you a lift — and you’re very likely to get someone to do it.

How to Spawn The Serpentlord Seethes FATE

Getting The Serpentlord Seethes to spawn involves a bit of strategy and a bit of luck. The FATE only appears once every 24-to-72 hours after it was last completed or after a server’s maintenance. As one of the game’s special FATEs, it only appears once you complete a specific chain of FATEs in Shaaloani, which are as follows:

The Serpentlord Stirs (X:24, Y:31)

The Serpentlord Speaks (X:29, Y:17)

The Serpentlord Sires (X:21, Y:8)

The Serpentlord Suffers (X:21, Y:8)

Each of these four FATEs spawn within minutes after their previous step in the chain. For example, Suffers spawns as soon as Sires finishes. However, completing Suffers doesn’t guarantee that Seethes will appear, as it only has a small chance of spawning. All FATES must be completed on the same instance.

One of the FATEs required | Screenshot by The Escapist.

Related: How to Start All Role Quests & Master Role Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail

All instances have a separate timer for it to spawn, so it’s possible to get Ttokrrones to spawn in various instances sequentially. Each World also has a unique timer, so hopping through them to get more drops is a good strategy. There’s no way to tell if the spawn window is open other than marking the timer yourself or asking others about it. And even when it’s open, you’ll still need to be lucky to get it to spawn.

However, people are very prone to announcing whenever these special FATEs appear, as you usually need a lot of players to deal with them. Make sure to join a party to maximize your contribution and get 6 Scales at once, as you’ll be able to buy the Capybara Mount in FFXIV with only two spawns if you do so.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy