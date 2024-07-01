All Shaaloani Aether Currents Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

The second half of the FFXIV Dawntrail begins in Shaaloani, a desert-like map filled with its own Aether Currents. Here’s how to find all the Shaaloani Aether Currents in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Where to Find All Shaaloani Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

There are 10 Aether Currents obtainable in Shaaloani, with 4 more rewarded from Side Quests and a last one as a bonus from the MSQ. The map is fully available for you as soon as you step on it (except for its special FATE arena), so you’re free to grab them all before continuing the main story. You won’t be able to fly until you reach a certain point in it, though.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Always keep your Aether Compass in your hotbar when searching for the currents, as it’ll reveal their approximate position, making them much easier to find.

1 – Yawtanane Grasslands (X:27.3, Y:31;5)

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first Aether Current you can find in Shaaloani in FFXIV is up the stairs of one of the houses in Hhusatawi.

2 – Eshceyaani Wilds (X:9.0, Y:27.9)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside the cave path on the west portion of the map.

3 – Eshceyaani Wilds (X:7.2, Y:19.8)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Directly west of Sheshenewezi Springs, above a rock.

4 – Eshceyaani Wilds (X:17.7, Y:20.3)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Climb up a rock a bit southeast of Sheshenewezi Springs to find this one.

5 – Eshceyaani Wilds (X:20.2, Y:17.9)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Just a bit north of where you found the previous Current, in the train station you visit during the MSQ.

6 – Eshceyaani Wilds (X:9.4, Y:14.4)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Northwest of Sheshnewezi Springs, close to the map’s border.

7 – Pyariyoanaan Plain (X:25.1, Y:20.2)

Screenshot by The Escapist

East of the Sheshnewezi Springs, above a rock.

8 – Yawtanane Grasslands (X:34.7, Y:23.1)

Screenshot by The Escapist

At the small tip on the right side of the map.

9 – Pyariyoanaan Plain (X:29.0, Y:11.2)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Very close to the Mehwahhetsoan Aetheryte, in front of the lake.

10 – Pyariyoanaan Plain (X:32.4, Y:13.1)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Directly at the other side of the lake after grabbing the previous one.

All Shaaloani Aether Currents Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail

These quests are only available after reaching certain points in the MSQ, but will also award you with an Aether Current. They’re all simple quests that may branch out to different tasks, but only these are required to start flying.

And just like in Shaaloani, you can grab the Yak T’el Aether Currents as soon as you hit the map.

A Hot Commodity – Iyaate (X:15.1, Y:17.9) – MSQ

When the Bill Comes Due – Toanzone (X:28.9, Y:30.2)

Meeting of the Spirits – Pawmepya (X:19.3, Y:27.8)

Rroneek Seeker – Concerned Herder(X:27.1, Y:11.9)

A Bad Case of the Blue Devils – Wesanape (X:13.9, Y:19.1)

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

