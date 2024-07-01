Screenshot by The Escapist
All Shaaloani Aether Currents Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

This map is too big for both of us not to fly
Patrick Souza
Published: Jul 1, 2024 03:44 pm

The second half of the FFXIV Dawntrail begins in Shaaloani, a desert-like map filled with its own Aether Currents. Here’s how to find all the Shaaloani Aether Currents in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Where to Find All Shaaloani Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

There are 10 Aether Currents obtainable in Shaaloani, with 4 more rewarded from Side Quests and a last one as a bonus from the MSQ. The map is fully available for you as soon as you step on it (except for its special FATE arena), so you’re free to grab them all before continuing the main story. You won’t be able to fly until you reach a certain point in it, though.

Image of the Shaaloani map with all of the aether current locations in FFXIV labeled in large red numbers
Screenshot by The Escapist

Always keep your Aether Compass in your hotbar when searching for the currents, as it’ll reveal their approximate position, making them much easier to find.

1 – Yawtanane Grasslands (X:27.3, Y:31;5)

Image of an aether current in Shaaloani on a large wraparound porch on the second level of a house
Screenshot by The Escapist

The first Aether Current you can find in Shaaloani in FFXIV is up the stairs of one of the houses in Hhusatawi.

2 – Eshceyaani Wilds (X:9.0, Y:27.9)

Image of an aether current in a cave path in the desert in FFXIV
Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside the cave path on the west portion of the map.

3 – Eshceyaani Wilds (X:7.2, Y:19.8)

Image of an aether current on top of a large rock with buildings in the distance
Screenshot by The Escapist

Directly west of Sheshenewezi Springs, above a rock.

4 – Eshceyaani Wilds (X:17.7, Y:20.3)

Image of an aether current on a different rock with the town in the background in FFXIV
Screenshot by The Escapist

Climb up a rock a bit southeast of Sheshenewezi Springs to find this one.

5 – Eshceyaani Wilds (X:20.2, Y:17.9)

Image of an aether current just outside of a train station in FFXIV
Screenshot by The Escapist

Just a bit north of where you found the previous Current, in the train station you visit during the MSQ.

6 – Eshceyaani Wilds (X:9.4, Y:14.4)

Image of a palyer character interacting with an aether current in a large open field with buildings in the distance
Screenshot by The Escapist

Northwest of Sheshnewezi Springs, close to the map’s border.

7 – Pyariyoanaan Plain (X:25.1, Y:20.2)

Image of a Shaaloani aether current on a plateau in a flat field with a large building in teh distance
Screenshot by The Escapist

East of the Sheshnewezi Springs, above a rock.

8 – Yawtanane Grasslands (X:34.7, Y:23.1)

Image of an aether current beside rocks in FFXIV
Screenshot by The Escapist

At the small tip on the right side of the map.

9 – Pyariyoanaan Plain (X:29.0, Y:11.2)

Image of a Shaaloani aether current on a pier beside a lake in FFXIV
Screenshot by The Escapist

Very close to the Mehwahhetsoan Aetheryte, in front of the lake.

10 – Pyariyoanaan Plain (X:32.4, Y:13.1)

Image of an aether current on a jutting rock beside a lake with a boat and campfire in the background in Shaaloani in FFXIV
Screenshot by The Escapist

Directly at the other side of the lake after grabbing the previous one.

All Shaaloani Aether Currents Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail

These quests are only available after reaching certain points in the MSQ, but will also award you with an Aether Current. They’re all simple quests that may branch out to different tasks, but only these are required to start flying.

And just like in Shaaloani, you can grab the Yak T’el Aether Currents as soon as you hit the map.

  • A Hot Commodity – Iyaate (X:15.1, Y:17.9) – MSQ
  • When the Bill Comes Due – Toanzone (X:28.9, Y:30.2)
  • Meeting of the Spirits – Pawmepya (X:19.3, Y:27.8)
  • Rroneek Seeker – Concerned Herder(X:27.1, Y:11.9)
  • A Bad Case of the Blue Devils – Wesanape (X:13.9, Y:19.1)

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

Final Fantasy XIV
