All Yak T’El Aether Currents Locations In FFXIV Dawntrail

Finding all of the aether currents hidden in a big zone like Yak T’el isn’t an easy task for FFXIV players. Here’s all the aether currents in Yak T’El in FFXIV: Dawntrail.

Where to Find All Yak T’El Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

In FFXIV, you’ll need to collect 10 aether currents around Yak T’el before you can start flying in this zone. These can all be obtained from specific side quests (except one, which is gifted during the MSQ). As you get to explore the full map as soon as you arrive, you can theoretically grab them all as soon as you visit it. However, you’ll still need to reach a certain point in MSQ to unlock the aforementioned side quests.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Remember to equip your Aether Compass to your hotbar when searching for the currents, as it can make your life much easier by giving a vague description of where the closest wind formation is.

1 – The Ut’ohmu Horizon (X:17.7, Y:6.4)

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first of your aether currents in Yak T’el in FFXIV is found northwest of the airship landing, right in front of a lake.

2 – The Ut’ohmu Horizon (X:19.1, Y:10.9)

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second aether current is a bit below the airship landing, next to a bridge.

3 – The Ut’ohmu Horizon (X:10.4, Y:18.7)

Screenshot by The Escapist

The third aether current in FFXIV is in front of the canyon-like view in the west portion of the map.

4 – The Ut’ohmu Horizon (X:29.8, Y:10.5)

Screenshot by The Escapist

The fourth aether current is right by the beach, next to a giant tree.

5 – The Xobr’it Cinderfield (X:33.6, Y:26.1)

Screenshot by The Escapist

The fifth aether current is to the south of the field, right above the cave leading to Mamook.

6 – The Ja Tiika Heartland (X:36.4, Y:35.6)

Screenshot by The Escapist

The sixth aether current is in front of the small lake south of Mamook.

7 – The Ja Tiika Heartland (X:25.5, Y:24.6)

Screenshot by The Escapist

The seventh aether current is n the middle of the curved tree formation, in front of a small lake.

8 – The Ja Tiika Heartland (X:22.2, Y:21.4)

Screenshot by The Escapist

The eighth aether current is in front of the abandoned houses.

9 – The Cerulean Cexudross (X:19.2, Y:33.9)

Screenshot by The Escapist

The ninth aether current is next to the tree-bridge roots, right beside a crystal.

10 – The Cerulean Cexudross (X:7.9, Y:26.1)

Exactly at this point | Screenshot by The Escapist

The final aether current in FFXIV is also in the middle of a curved tree, right in front of a lake.

All Yal T’el Aether Currents Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail

These quests will all award you one of the required Currents to start properly flying in this area. They’re all pretty simple, and despite branching out into other quests by themselves, you don’t need to complete any of their follow-ups. And once you’re done with these, why not grab all the Urqopacha aether, too?

Road to the Golden City – Ketenramm (X:31.5, Y:32.6) – Part of the MSQ.

Secrets in the Cinderfield – Young Xbr’aal (X:22.2, Y:8.8)

Aiming High – Ty’at Roh (X:13.3, Y:13.4)

Beast of the Heartlands – Prudent Hunter (X:33.1, Y:31.6)

Lost and Powerless – Shiidil Ja (X:32.1, Y:31.3)

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

