All Urqopacha Aether Currents Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

Flying is the way to go for quick traveling through the zones in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, but you’ll first need to find all Aether Currents in zones like Urqopacha to do that. If you’re tired of wandering mindlessly, here are all of their locations.
Where to Find All Urqopacha Aether Currents in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
You can find 10 different Aether Currents in Urqopacha in FFXIV: Dawntrail, but you’ll need five more from quests in order to fly. You can only complete your collection after reaching a certain point in the MSQ during your second visit to the map. The full batch will be available after unlocking the area’s Trial (Worqor Lar Dor).
The Aether Compass can make your life much simpler, so remember to drag it from your Collection to a hotbar shortcut for quick usage.
1 – Chabayuqeq (X:28.5, Y:16.7)
The first Urqopacha Aether Current is close to the Wachunpelo village, next to the small alpaca ranch.
2 – Chabayuqeq (X:29.8, Y:7.8)
To reach this Aether Current, climb up the mountains north of the village and find it next to a few cacti.
3 – Chabameki (X:17.4, Y:17.5)
This Urqopacha Aether Current is south of the upper portion of the map, right above a rock.
4 – Chabameki (X:18.7, Y:9.8)
Find this Aether Current on a hill next to Ciblu’s Coffee Grounds.
5 – Chabemeki (X:12.3, Y: 11.6)
Right above Miplu’s Matte Garden.
6 – Solace (X:29.4, Y:26.6)
This Aether Current is at the top of a hill, next to the Naryor Gorna subzone
7 – Solace (X:28.8, Y:21.2)
Behind the ruined temple at the north.
8 – Sorrow (X:22.8, Y:36.4)
This Urqopacha Aether Current is on a cliff, next to the Chirwagur enemies.
9 – Larh Tortoh (X:17.5, Y:20.3)
A bit past the graves.
10 – Larh Tortoh (X:5.2, Y:23.6)
The final Urqopacha Aether Current is found on a rock right next to the Trial entrance.
All Urqopacha Aether Currents Quests in FFXIV Dawntrail
After grabbing all 10 Urqopacha Aether Currents in FFXIV: Dawntrail, you’ll still need to complete certain quests before you can start flying your way through the zone. Here are the respective sidequests and their locations. They may branch out to new quests, but only the starting ones are required.
- The Feat of Ice – Thancred (X:5.4, Y:24.2) – MSQ
- A Crisis of Corruption – Nopli (X:29.1, Y:13.0)
- A Traveler to the Rescue – Flustered Merchant (X:29.3, Y:13.7)
- The Flame Burns No More – Murfurlur (X: 29.9, Y:33.5)
- An Illuminating Ritual – Garhorlur (X:29.4, Y:32.3)
Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.