How To Get The Polar Jelly Deviant in Once Human

Once Human is set in a post-apocalyptic world featuring creatures called Deviants. One of the coolest (in both senses) Deviants is the Polar Jelly. This small creature can freeze enemies and deal frost damage, making it a powerful ally. Here’s how to snag the Polar Jelly Deviant in Once Human.

How To Find The Polar Jelly Deviant in Once Human

Joining a Cargo Scramble Event

To get the Polar Jelly Deviant, you must participate in the Cargo Scramble event. This PvP event involves players fighting over a Rosetta transport truck carrying valuable loot, including the coveted Polar Jelly. The event takes place on the highways of the Red Sands region every in-game night from 9pm to 10pm. A red truck icon on the map indicates a Cargo Scramble is happening.

Stopping the Truck

Locate the Truck: Find the truck using the red truck icon on the map. Stop the Truck: Shoot at the truck or ram it with your vehicle to make it stop. The truck won’t fight back, but you should be prepared for other players attacking the truck as well. After the truck stops, the real fun begins.

Participating in the Event

When the truck halts, a PvP event starts shortly after. To join the event, stay within the marked event radius on your map.

Seed of Life Host: The player closest to the truck becomes the host and gets a jellyfish-like creature on their head. The goal is to hold onto the Seed of Life for as long as possible to collect Sproutlets, which can be spent at Nisa’s store for various items. Defend the Seed of Life: As the host, defend yourself from other players trying to knock you down and take the Seed of Life. The longer you hold the Seed, the more Sproutlets you’ll earn. If knocked down, the Seed transfers to the player who defeated you. Stay vigilant and use your combat skills to keep the Seed of Life as long as possible.

Getting the Polar Jelly

While holding the Seed of Life, there’s a chance you’ll be rewarded with the Polar Jelly Deviant. It’s not guaranteed, but the more you participate in Cargo Scramble events, the better your chances. Once you’ve obtained the Polar Jelly:

Store the Polar Jelly: Take it back to your base and store it in an Isolated Securement Facility. Sync to Your Cradle: Sync it to your cradle to use it in combat.

Using the Polar Jelly Deviant in Once Human

The Polar Jelly is a Combat Deviant in Once Human that excels at freezing enemies and dealing frost damage. To use it in battle, hold ‘E’ and select the mode of attack you want it to perform. The Polar Jelly will then start attacking and freezing any enemies that come near you. To keep your Polar Jelly happy and effective, place it under blue light, keep it near a refrigerator, and ensure it has three watts of energy.

Once Human is available now.

