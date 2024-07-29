How to Get Sproutlets in Once Human

In Once Human, Sproutlets are a unique and valuable currency you’ll need if you want to equip your character with some of the best mods available in the game. If you’re looking to gather Sproutlets and aren’t sure where to start, this guide will set you on the right path.

How Do You Get Sproutlets in Once Human?

Getting your hands on Sproutlets in Once Human involves participating in a timed event known as the Cargo Scramble. This event revolves around a Rosetta transport truck that makes its rounds on the highways of the Red Sands region between 9 PM and 10 PM in-game time. Here’s how you can efficiently farm Sproutlets:

Locate the Rosetta Truck: Every night, the truck appears on the highways of Red Sands. Keep an eye on your map around 9 PM to spot its location. You can also look for signs of the truck having already been stopped by other players. Stop the Truck: To stop the truck, you need to hit it. This can be done by ramming it with your vehicle or shooting at it until it halts. It doesn’t fight back, so just focus on bringing it to a stop. Start the PvP Event: Once the truck stops, the Cargo Scramble event begins. A jellyfish-like creature will appear and attach itself to the nearest player, turning them into the “infected.” As the infected player, your goal is to survive and defeat enemies—both NPCs and other players—to earn Sproutlets. Survive and Collect: Stay alive as long as possible while defeating enemies to rack up Sproutlets. Other players will try to kill you to become the infected themselves, so be prepared for a fight.

Where to Use Sproutlets in Once Human

Once you’ve gathered enough Sproutlets in Once Human, it’s time to put them to good use. Head over to Nisa, the Deviation NPC with a jellyfish head found in the main settlement of each region. Nisa’s shop is the go-to place for spending your Sproutlets. Here’s what you can get:

Seasonal Weapon Mods: Nisa offers powerful mods that enhance specific weapon effects and playstyles. Each mod costs around 1000 Sproutlets but provides significant bonuses, like increased crit damage, power surge chances, and more.

Fuel and Consumables: Besides mods, Nisa also sells fuel for your vehicles, various consumables, and crafting materials like Acid and Stardust Source.

Cosmetic Items: You can also purchase unique skins and other cosmetic items to personalize your gear and vehicles.

Tips for Success

Team Up: If you’re on a PvP server, teaming up with friends might increase your chances of survival during the event and allow for more Sproutlets gains.

Stay Mobile: Constantly moving makes it harder for other players to target you, especially if you’re infected. Use the environment to your advantage.

Time Management: The event lasts only for an hour in-game time, so make sure you optimize your actions to gain the most Sproutlets during this period.

And that’s how to get Sproutlets in Once Human.

