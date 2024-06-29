How to Get the Savage Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Savage Lion’s Claw brings a beefed-up version of the popular Ash of War from Elden Ring’s main game. If you want to try the Ash out for yourself, here’s how to find the Savage Lion’s Claw in Elden RIng.

Where to Find the Savage Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring

The Savage Lion’s Claw in Elden Ring is located slightly northwest of the Three-Path Cross in the Gravesite Plain, where you meet Freya and the Hornsent for the first time. This is right near where the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC officially starts.

When you spawn in for the first time, you can head north past the first Furnace Golem to find the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace. North of that grace is the Abandoned Ailing Village and west of the grace is the Belurat, Tower Settlement point of interest.

Starting from the Three-Paths Cross Site of Gross, you want to head just a bit northeast along the rocky wall. Eventually, you will find a small campsite next to some broken crates and a purple item. That item is the Savage Lion’s Claw Ash of War and it’s there for the taking. You won’t need to deal with any major bosses or enemies in the vicinity so it’s super easy to grab this item if you end up needing it for a build.

One of the best aspects of the standard Lion’s Claw was how much stagger it provided and the sheer amount of damage per hit. The savage variant is similar but it’s slightly slower and costs more FP in return for additional power. However, the stagger damage against bosses is around the same, so some builds will be better off without the change to the Savage Claw. It’s all personal preference at the end of the day. Try it out on the nearby Blackgaol Knight boss and see how you like it for yourself.

