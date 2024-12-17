How To Get the Skibidi Toilet Skins in Fortnite

Fortnite is finally getting a collaboration that has been highly requested by Gen Alpha and younger members of Gen Z. Perhaps the definitive icon of TikTok Brainrot, Skibidi Toilet is coming to Fortnite. Here’s what you need to know about the meme and how to get the new items in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

What Exactly Is Skibidi Toilet?

Skibidi Toilet is an incredibly popular animated series on YouTube with a typically very young fanbase. Due to the catchy nature of the music associated with it and the brain-rot meme-ability of the series, some teens and adults have embraced Skibidi Toilet ironically.

The most popular and iconic Skibidi Toilet video is a YouTube Short animation wherein a singing man appears out of a toilet. The audio itself is a cursed mashup of the song “CHUPKI V KRUSTA” by Bulgarian artist FIKI, as well as a remix of Timbaland’s and Nelly Furtado’s “Give It to Me” by HNK. Both songs were trending audios on their own on TikTok, so a cursed mashup of the two tracks was ripe to explode in meme culture.

Due to the resounding success of the original Skibidi Toilet video, creator DaFuq!?Boom! has continued the series. As of December 17th, the Skibidi Toilet series has 77 episodes, with several of them being multi-part epics, which probably helped put it on Fortnite and Epic Games’ radar.

The Skibidi Toilet series harkens back to classic Machinima-style YouTube animations, where video game assets were used to create 3D Animated videos. The series follows an ongoing war between two absurd factions. The first is simply called The Alliance, and it contains several groups of humanoid individuals with various forms of technology for heads, such as TVs and security cameras. The Skibidi Toilets are a villainous faction, led by a character named G-Toilet. His appearance may be familiar to longtime gamers, as his head is taken from the model of G-Man from Half-Life: 2.

And that’s just scratching the surface of the lore. For more, check out the Skibidi Toilet Wiki.

Related: All Mending Machine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Every Skibidi Toilet Item Coming to Fortnite & How To Get Them

Popular and credible Fortnite leaker Shiina shared information from SpushFNBR that a Skibidi Toilet collab is dropping into the game on December 18th. Per their tweet, the collab will include the following items:

Plungerman Outfit

Skibidi Backpack and Skibidi Toilet Back Blings

Plungerman’s Plunger Pickaxe

While the above items will seemingly be available separately, the set will also be available as a bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks. As a result, players will likely need to shell out some real money to buy V-Bucks to get these items. However, the Battle Pass does contain some free V-Bucks, which Fortnite players can earn to put toward their purchase.

The official Fortnite X (formerly Twitter) account has posted a cryptic tweet teasing the Skibidi Toilet collab, confirming it for a December 18th release.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy