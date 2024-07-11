How to Get the Supply Moisture Valby Mod in The First Descendant

Valby is turning into a rockstar for the community in The First Descendant. With an already strong kit, the Supply Moisture module pushes her off the deep end. Here’s how to get the Supply Moisture Mod in The First Descendant.

Where to Farm the Supply Moisture Valby Mod

Supply Moisture is a tough-to-farm mod in The First Descendant, but you can get it from the Void Fusion Reactor – Hagios Corrupted Zone, with a 2.0% drop chance, or Void Fusion Reactor – Fortress Frozen Valley at a 2.2% drop chance. At those odds, you are looking at about 230 runs to hit a 99% probability of getting the drop. It will also drop from mission monsters in a range of different missions.

The problem with mission monster drops is that the percentage chance of it dropping is not known, but the good news is that mission monsters appear in a range of different missions. That means you can passively farm the Supply Moisture Mod while farming something else. The Supply Moisture mod can drop from the following list of missions in The First Descendant.

Fortress – Munitions Loading Dock

Fortress – Command Relay

Fortress – Ship Charging Facility

Fortress – Frozen Shipyard

Fortress – Giant Hangar

Fortress – High Thermal Source Detected Zone

Fortress – Central Control Unit

Fortress – Destroyed Base

So, you can play through Fortress and hope you will get lucky, or you can farm the Munitions Loading Dock, which feels like the best spot to grind your face off if you really want this thing. With a five-minute finish time, you should be able to cycle through it pretty quickly.

Remember, yellow bar enemies drop their loot where you kill them. This loot doesn’t automatically get added to your inventory like a mission completion loot, so make sure you pick it up.

What Does Supply Moisture Do?

Supply Moisture will switch up the impact of standing on water. Instead of reduced magic points cost for abilities, Valby will get increased skill critical hit rates, increased skill duration, and increased firearm attribute trigger rate. It is a really good way to increase your skill presence in your Valby build.

It’s likely a good idea to run something that builds up a bit more MP, but the longer skill duration should take care of that for you anyway, as it will give you more time to remove your MP after casting before you need to cast again.

Once you get your hands on Supply Moisture, you might want to try to track down the Electric Condense mod for Bunny, as it will really change the only bad aspect of her kit, making her pretty much perfect.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

