Elden Ring is all about discovery. Whether it’s finding hidden paths, uncovering lore, or completing intricate questlines, there’s always something new to learn. One key item you might come across in your journey through Elden Ring is the Weathered Dagger, and here’s what it’s for.

How to Get the Weathered Dagger in Elden Ring and What to do With it

The Weathered Dagger is part of Fia’s questline, which eventually leads to the Duskborn Ending. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the Weathered Dagger and what to do with it.

Step 1: Access Roundtable Hold

First things first, you need to access Roundtable Hold. This area becomes available after progressing through the main story and speaking to Melina. Roundtable Hold is a hub where you can meet various NPCs, upgrade your gear, and get important quests.

Step 2: Meet Fia, the Deathbed Companion

Once you’re at Roundtable Hold, find Fia. She’ll be in a room near the blacksmith, Hewg. When you talk to Fia, she will offer to hold you, giving you the Baldachin’s Blessing. This buff is useful, but it lowers your HP slightly, so we recommend discarding it as soon as possible. You need to accept her hug to start her questline.

Step 3: Progress to the Altus Plateau

Fia won’t give you the Weathered Dagger until you reach the Altus Plateau. There are three ways to get there:

Grand Lift of Dectus: This method requires both halves of the Dectus Medallion. Ruin-Strewn Precipice: You need to defeat the Magma Wyrm at the end. Secret Route via Raya Lucaria: Let an Iron Virgin swallow you at the bottom of the waterwheel to teleport you to Volcano Manor.

Step 4: Return to Fia

After reaching the Altus Plateau, go back to Roundtable Hold and talk to Fia again. This time, select the “Talk in secret” option. She will give you the Weathered Dagger and ask you to return it to its rightful owner.

Step 5: Find the Rightful Owner

The dagger’s description mentions gold and silver intertwined, which hints at D, Hunter of the Dead. Talk to D in Roundtable Hold and give him the dagger.

Step 6: Continue Fia’s Questline

Once you give D the dagger, leave and return to Roundtable Hold. You’ll find a new room has opened, leading to the next part of Fia’s quest. Follow this questline to unlock more story elements and eventually aim for the Duskborn Ending.

Why the Weathered Dagger is Important

Even if you’re not aiming for the Duskborn Ending, the Weathered Dagger is crucial for exploring Elden Ring‘s lore. Fia’s questline adds another layer to the game’s story and provides unique encounters with important characters, so you should definitely do this quest if you’re a lore enthusiast.

Elden Ring is available now.

