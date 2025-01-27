How To Get the Winter Soldier Blood Soldier Skin in Marvel Rivals

Skins in Marvel Rivals are a status symbol. They show who’s just a casual getting on the game and who’s a dedicated fan. Well, it’s almost time to add another costume to the inventory. Here’s how to get the Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier skin in NetEase Games’ Marvel Rivals.

What Is the Winter Soldier Blood Soldier Skin in Marvel Rivals?

🌕 The Eternal Night beckons…



Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier and Psylocke: Blood Kariudo costumes are arriving in Marvel Rivals on January 30th, 18:00 PST !



Step into the shadows, embrace the power of the night, and let your rivals tremble at your might. 🩸

#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/GxaCc0ut8J — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 27, 2025

Social media is the place to go for updates regarding Marvel Rivals. On January 27th, the game’s official X account revealed that two new skins are coming, the Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier and Psylocke: Blood Kariudo. The one this article is focusing on, though, is Bucky Barnes’.

The new costume gives Captain America’s old pal an entirely new look, complete with white hair and regal attire. It looks like the character came straight from 1800s Transylvania, which is entirely possible given Marvel Rivals‘ multiverse-based story. Unfortunately, Marvel Comics readers don’t have any source material to dive into for this skin, as it appears to be a NetEase original for the Eternal Night season.

Even if the skin doesn’t have a basis in comics, it’s still a solid addition to Winter Soldier’s closet. The hero doesn’t have many skins to choose from, and the ones he does have leave a bit to be desired.

When Is the Winter Soldier Blood Soldier Skin Coming to Marvel Rivals?

There’s good news for gamers who can’t wait to get their hands on this new skin. The Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier costume arrives in the game on January 30th, 2025, at 9:00 PM EST. It will appear alongside all the other skins in the in-game store and should stick around for the remainder of the Eternal Night season. However, its location isn’t nearly as important as its price tag.

How Much Will the Winter Soldier Blood Soldier Skin Cost in Marvel Rivals?

Like most costumes in Marvel Rivals, the Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier will cost just over 2,000 Units. While that may sound like a hefty price, NetEase likes to use a trick that a lot of department stores do: providing items at a discount. So, the price at launch for the costume will be 1,600 Units, which is much more affordable. It will also come with a few additional items, which have yet to be revealed.

How To Get Units in Marvel Rivals

When it comes time to grab the skin, players must make sure they have some Units in their account. Anyone who’s been playing the game since its launch will know that the two simplest ways to earn the currency are to buy them or progress in the Battle Pass. Unfortunately, the Battle Pass provides a limited amount of Units, making purchasing the most effective way to stock up.

Players can buy another currency, Lattice, in the game’s lobby and trade them in for Units. The exchange rate is one-to-one, so there’s no reason to worry about losing value. Here’s the list of Lattice Bundles currently available in Marvel Rivals and how much they cost:

100 Lattice – $0.99

500 Lattice – $4.99

1000 Lattice – $9.99

2180 Lattice – $19.99

5680 Lattice – $49.99

11680 Lattice – $99.99

Completing certain Missions, Challenges, and Achievements also provides players with Units. However, just like the Battle Pass, it’s not in large amounts, which means it may take quite some time to earn enough to buy a skin.

And that’s how to get the Winter Soldier Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to intercept the ball in the game’s newest mode, Clash of Dancing Lions.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

