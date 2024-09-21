How To Get & Use the Deep Melting Drill in Frostpunk 2

Designed especially for reaching the lower depths, the Deep Melting Drill is one of the many tools you can use in Frostpunk 2 to help your city survive the incoming cold disasters. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Deep Melting Drill in Frostpunk 2.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock the Deep Melting Drill in Frostpunk 2

The Deep Melting Drill must be unlocked by researching it in the Idea Tree in Frostpunk 2. This requires building the Research Institute beforehand and installing it in any Housing District. This will allow you to research new technologies, buildings, and tools that you’ll be able to construct into your already existing Districts, giving them new effects or enhancing the others.

After unlocking the Tree and getting the first few mandatory researches, you’ll slowly get freedom to research whichever you want. For the purpose finding a Deep Melting Drill, go for the Melting Deep Deposits in the Heating tab and look for the Deep Melting Drill, which is usually suggested by the New Londoners and the Stewards. Choosing either has no difference, as both will be pleased by your choice, increasing your Trust with them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Deep Melting Drill requires 100 Heatstamps to research, and it’ll take 10 weeks to complete. You won’t be able to research any other topics during this time, so make sure you’re not choosing to pursue it while you have any other pending research topic in your hands, such as any promises you’ve made for a faction while approving any Laws.

How To Use the Deep Melting Drill in Frostpunk 2

Once you finish researching the Drill, you can install it in any Food or Extraction District. It requires 300 Workforce, 80 Heatstamps, 40 Prefabs and 1 Core, but its installation doesn’t take much long. As you probably already know, Cores are extremely rare and hard to come by, so choose wisely if you really want to spend one of these in that specific block.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Drill provides extra efficiency to the block it’s installed, but also allows you to extract resources from Deep Deposits, which are marked on the map with a slightly different icon.

Screenshot by The Escapist

While you can get resources from these Deposits normally, having the Drill installed allows you to get many more resources from it in the long run. As it also increases efficiency, installing it as soon as you can on these Deposits is highly recommended, as long as you have Cores to spare.

Frostpunk 2 won’t allow you to install a Deep Melting Drill on a District without a Deep Deposit, so you won’t have to worry about making such a mistake. Do be careful with your resources, though, as the cold can easily take everything away if you’re not careful with how you use them.

Frostpunk 2 is available now for PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy