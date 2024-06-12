How to Get & Use Upgrade Modules in Destiny 2

There are all kinds of items Destiny 2 players need to become familiar with. However, arguably the most important is the Upgrade Module, which helps upgrade the level of guns and gear. Here’s how to get and use Upgrade Modules in Destiny 2.

Getting Upgrade Modules in Destiny 2

There are several ways to get Upgrade Modules in Destiny 2, and players should know them as they look to get stronger gear in The Final Shape. The simplest method to get a decent amount of them is to set up a transaction with the vendor Banshee-44, who sells them. It may feel like highway robbery at times, as the cost of Upgrade Modules seems to change constantly, but this method is still easier than the others.

If players would rather earn them organically, working on increasing their Gunsmith Rank will also help them earn more Upgrade Modules. While it’s only a reward for reaching a couple of levels, players will be able to earn more when they reset their rank. Season rewards and Ghost mods are the final ways to earn Upgrade Modules.

Using Upgrade Modules in Destiny 2

Once a player has Upgrade Modules and wants to give their weapon or gear a boost, they have to head to their inventory and select the item they’re looking to upgrade. Players will find all their gear in the Weapon Mods section. However, it’s important to note they must choose a higher-level item to upgrade, as a lower-level one will be of no use. After picking out the right items, it’s just a matter of holding down the dismantle button, and the Upgrade Modules will be put to good use.

It’s a bit confusing, but players should keep in mind that a weapon can be upgraded more than one time. It will take the use of another Upgrade Module, but for those with a favorite weapon, there’s no reason to toss it aside after boosting it once.

And that’s how to get and use Upgrade Modules in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now.

