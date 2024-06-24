Elden Ring will periodically throw an essential long jump at you. Here’s how to jump farther in Elden Ring.

How to Sprint Jump in Elden Ring

Elden Ring brings with it no shortage of challenges. From the brutal, non-stop rush of Rellana and her twin blades to the Aged Ones who will slay you with madness and the beating of staves. But there’s one obstacle that seems so simple yet can be so frustrating. And that’s jumping far enough in Elden Ring.

There’s one early section in the Shadow Keep of the Shadow of the Erdtree where you’ll need to jump over water and onto a roof. However, unless you know how to sprint jump, you’ll endlessly plunge into the murky depths, instantly dying. It doesn’t matter how fast you sprint if you don’t know how to jump farther.

And to jump farther, all you need to do is press and hold the sprint button while also pressing the jump button in Elden Ring. Yes, that’s really all there is to it. You don’t even need to back up and get a running start.

For Xbox users, that means pressing and holding the ‘B’ button while pressing the ‘A’ button to jump. This can feel a little unnatural, as your thumb will have to play double duty. For PlayStation users, you’ll need to press and hold the circle button, while pressing the cross button to jump.

For PC players, you’ll need to hold space while pressing the ‘F’ button to make that big jump. And with luck, you’ll make your way over whatever chasm has been mocking you.

The Shadow Keep has no shortage of big jumps to make. But it also has ample secrets, like a hidden coffin that’s necessary for a particular character’s side quest and one of the best places to farm runes in the DLC.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available now.

