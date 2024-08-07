How To Make Truffle Oil in Stardew Valley

Making truffle oil in Stardew Valley is one of the best ways to earn some serious cash. Here’s everything you need to know about creating truffle oil in Stardew Valley.

Making Truffle Oil in Stardew Valley

Truffle oil is an artisan good in Stardew Valley that sells for 1,065g, or 1,491g if you have the Artisan Profession. It’s also used in the Mayor’s Need quest and the Artisan Bundle in the Community Center. The cool thing is, you make it from truffles—those funny little mushroom things your pigs dig up.

Step 1: Getting a Pig

First things first, you need pigs to find truffles in Stardew Valley

. To buy pigs, you’ll need a Deluxe Barn. Here’s how to get started:

Upgrade Your Barn: Head to Robin’s shop and upgrade your barn to a Deluxe Barn. This costs a bit of cash (25,000g) and requires wood and stone, but it’s worth it. It can hold 12 animals and has an auto-feed system.

Buy a Pig: Once your barn is ready, visit Marnie’s Ranch to buy a pig for 16,000g. Pigs don’t produce truffles until they’re adults, so be patient.

Step 2: Foraging for Truffles

Pigs need to be outside to find truffles, so let them roam on sunny days:

Happy Pigs, More Truffles: Make sure your pigs are well-fed and happy. Their happiness affects how many truffles they’ll find. Keep them fed with fresh grass or hay, and pet them daily.

Truffle Season: Remember, pigs don’t go out in the rain or during winter, so plan your truffle oil production around those times.

Step 3: Crafting an Oil Maker

Once you’ve got a stockpile of truffles, it’s time to craft an Oil Maker. You’ll need:

Farming Level 8: This is when you unlock the recipe for the Oil Maker.

Materials: Collect 50 Slime, 20 Hardwood, and 1 Gold Bar to build the Oil Maker.

Step 4: Making Truffle Oil

Now that you have your Oil Maker, it’s time to turn those truffles into oil:

Process Truffles: Place a truffle in the Oil Maker. It takes about six in-game hours to produce one truffle oil.

Sell or Store: Once you’ve made truffle oil, you can sell it for a tidy profit. Consider saving some for quests or bundles if you haven’t completed those yet.

Bonus Tips

Artisan Profession: Choose the Artisan Profession at Farming Level 10 to increase the selling price of truffle oil by 40%. It’s a huge boost to your profits!

Selling Strategy: If you find iridium-quality truffles, they’re worth selling on their own since they fetch a high price. But once you have the Artisan bonus, truffle oil is where the real money’s at.

Stardew Valley is available now

