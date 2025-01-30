How To Open Genetic Apex Booster Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket During Space-Time Smackdown

The first big Pokemon TCG Pocket event of 2025 is here. Space-Time Smackdown focuses on the Sinnoh region and offers packs with legendaries Dialga and Palkia on the front. However, some players weren’t done with other packs. Here’s how to open Genetic Apex booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Where To Find Genetic Apex Booster Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket During Space-Time Smackdown
Following the Pokemon TCG Pocket update on January 30th, 2025, players were excited to dive into everything Space-Time Smackdown had to offer. Unfortunately, the allure disappeared pretty quickly once they realized that Genetic Apex, the set that started it all, was gone. Sure, the packs had been out since the game’s launch, but Genetic Apex is the largest set in the game, and with it being centered around the Kanto region, it’s near and dear to many players’ hearts.
Thankfully, all the fuss was for nothing as Genetix Apex packs are still available in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Here are all of the steps to follow to find them after opening the game:
- From the pack-opening screen, head to the bottom right and click “Select other booster packs”
- Select the Genetic Apex set
- Choose which of the three packs to open
Related: Biggest Announcements Fans Want to See During Pokemon Presents 2025
All Genetic Apex Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket
With Genetix Apex back on the menu in Pokemon TCG Pocket, here’s a list of all of the cards in the set so players can figure out which ones they’re missing:
|Card Number
|Pokemon
|A1 001
|Bulbasaur
|A1 002
|Ivysaur
|A1 003
|Venusaur
|A1 004
|Venusaur EX
|A1 005
|Caterpie
|A1 006
|Metapod
|A1 007
|Butterfree
|A1 008
|Weedle
|A1 009
|Kakuna
|A1 010
|Beedrill
|A1 011
|Oddish
|A1 012
|Gloom
|A1 013
|Vileplume
|A1 014
|Paras
|A1 015
|Parasect
|A1 016
|Venonat
|A1 017
|Venomoth
|A1 018
|Bellsprout
|A1 019
|Weepinbell
|A1 020
|Victreebel
|A1 021
|Exeggcute
|A1 022
|Exeggutor
|A1 023
|Exeggutor EX
|A1 024
|Tangela
|A1 025
|Scyther
|A1 026
|Pinsir
|A1 027
|Cottonee
|A1 028
|Whimsicott
|A1 029
|Petilil
|A1 030
|Liligant
|A1 031
|Skiddo
|A1 032
|Gogoat
|A1 033
|Charmander
|A1 034
|Charmeleon
|A1 035
|Charizard
|A1 036
|Charizard EX
|A1 037
|Vulpix
|A1 038
|Ninetales
|A1 039
|Growlithe
|A1 040
|Arcanine
|A1 041
|Arcanine EX
|A1 042
|Ponyta
|A1 043
|Rapidash
|A1 044
|Magmar
|A1 045
|Flareon
|A1 046
|Moltres
|A1 047
|Moltres EX
|A1 048
|Heatmor
|A1 049
|Salandit
|A1 050
|Salazzle
|A1 051
|Sizzlipede
|A1 052
|Centiskorch
|A1 053
|Squirtle
|A1 054
|Wartortle
|A1 055
|Blastoise
|A1 056
|Blastoise EX
|A1 057
|Psyduck
|A1 058
|Golduck
|A1 059
|Poliwag
|A1 060
|Poliwhirl
|A1 061
|Poliwrath
|A1 062
|Tentacool
|A1 063
|Tentacruel
|A1 064
|Seel
|A1 065
|Dewgong
|A1 066
|Shellder
|A1 067
|Cloyster
|A1 068
|Krabby
|A1 069
|Kingler
|A1 070
|Horsea
|A1 071
|Seadra
|A1 072
|Goldeen
|A1 073
|Seaking
|A1 074
|Staryu
|A1 075
|Starmie
|A1 076
|Starmie EX
|A1 077
|Magikarp
|A1 078
|Gyarados
|A1 079
|Lapras
|A1 080
|Vaporeon
|A1 081
|Omanyte
|A1 082
|Omastar
|A1 083
|Articuno
|A1 084
|Articuno EX
|A1 085
|Ducklett
|A1 086
|Swanna
|A1 087
|Froakie
|A1 088
|Frogadier
|A1 089
|Greninja
|A1 090
|Pyukumuku
|A1 091
|Bruxish
|A1 092
|Snom
|A1 093
|Frosmoth
|A1 094
|Pikachu
|A1 095
|Raichu
|A1 096
|Pikachu EX
|A1 097
|Magnemite
|A1 098
|Magneton
|A1 099
|Voltorb
|A1 100
|Electrode
|A1 101
|Electabuzz
|A1 102
|Jolteon
|A1 103
|Zapdos
|A1 104
|Zapdos EX
|A1 105
|Blitzle
|A1 106
|Zebstrika
|A1 107
|Tynamo
|A1 108
|Eelektrik
|A1 109
|Eelektross
|A1 110
|Helioptile
|A1 111
|Heliolisk
|A1 112
|Pinchurchin
|A1 113
|Clefairy
|A1 114
|Clefable
|A1 115
|Abra
|A1 116
|Kadabra
|A1 117
|Alakazam
|A1 118
|Slowpoke
|A1 119
|Slowbro
|A1 120
|Gastly
|A1 121
|Haunter
|A1 122
|Gengar
|A1 123
|Gengar EX
|A1 124
|Drowzee
|A1 125
|Hypno
|A1 126
|Mr. Mime
|A1 127
|Jynx
|A1 128
|Mewtwo
|A1 129
|Mewtwo EX
|A1 130
|Ralts
|A1 131
|Kirlia
|A1 132
|Gardevoir
|A1 133
|Woobat
|A1 134
|Swoobat
|A1 135
|Golett
|A1 136
|Golurk
|A1 137
|Sandshrew
|A1 138
|Sandslash
|A1 139
|Diglett
|A1 140
|Dugtrio
|A1 141
|Mankey
|A1 142
|Primeape
|A1 143
|Machop
|A1 144
|Machoke
|A1 145
|Machamp
|A1 146
|Machamp EX
|A1 147
|Geodude
|A1 148
|Graveler
|A1 149
|Golem
|A1 150
|Onix
|A1 151
|Cubone
|A1 152
|Marowak
|A1 153
|Marowak EX
|A1 154
|Hitmonlee
|A1 155
|Hitmonchan
|A1 156
|Rhyhorn
|A1 157
|Rhydon
|A1 158
|Kabuto
|A1 159
|Kabutops
|A1 160
|Meinfoo
|A1 161
|Mienshao
|A1 162
|Clobbopus
|A1 163
|Grapploct
|A1 164
|Ekans
|A1 165
|Arbok
|A1 166
|Nidoran F
|A1 167
|Nidorina
|A1 168
|Nidoqueen
|A1 169
|Nidoran M
|A1 170
|Nidorino
|A1 171
|Nidoking
|A1 172
|Zubat
|A1 173
|Golbat
|A1 174
|Grimer
|A1 175
|Muk
|A1 176
|Koffing
|A1 177
|Weezing
|A1 178
|Mawile
|A1 179
|Pawniard
|A1 180
|Bisharp
|A1 181
|Meltan
|A1 182
|Melmetal
|A1 183
|Dratini
|A1 184
|Dragonair
|A1 185
|Dragonite
|A1 186
|Pidgey
|A1 187
|Pidgeotto
|A1 188
|Pidgeot
|A1 189
|Rattata
|A1 190
|Raticate
|A1 191
|Spearow
|A1 192
|Fearow
|A1 193
|Jigglypuff
|A1 194
|Wigglytuff
|A1 195
|Wigglytuff EX
|A1 196
|Meowth
|A1 197
|Persian
|A1 198
|Farfetch’d
|A1 199
|Doduo
|A1 200
|Dodrio
|A1 201
|Lickitung
|A1 202
|Chansey
|A1 203
|Kangaskhan
|A1 204
|Tauros
|A1 205
|Ditto
|A1 206
|Eevee
|A1 207
|Eevee
|A1 208
|Eevee
|A1 209
|Porygon
|A1 210
|Aerodactyl
|A1 211
|Snorlax
|A1 212
|Minccino
|A1 213
|Cinccino
|A1 214
|Wooloo
|A1 215
|Dubwool
|A1 216
|Helix Fossil
|A1 217
|Dome Fossil
|A1 218
|Old Amber
|A1 219
|Erika
|A1 220
|Misty
|A1 221
|Blaine
|A1 222
|Koga
|A1 223
|Giovanni
|A1 224
|Brock
|A1 225
|Sabrina
|A1 226
|Lt. Surge
|A1 227
|Bulbasaur (Full Art)
|A1 228
|Gloom (Full Art)
|A1 229
|Pinsir (Full Art)
|A1 230
|Charmander (Full Art)
|A1 231
|Rapidash (Full Art)
|A1 232
|Squirtle (Full Art)
|A1 233
|Gyarados (Full Art)
|A1 234
|Lapras (Full Art)
|A1 235
|Electrode (Full Art)
|A1 236
|Alakazam (Full Art)
|A1 237
|Slowpoke (Full Art)
|A1 238
|Diglett (Full Art)
|A1 239
|Cubone (Full Art)
|A1 240
|Nidoqueen (Full Art)
|A1 241
|Nidoking (Full Art)
|A1 242
|Golbat (Full Art)
|A1 243
|Weezing (Full Art)
|A1 244
|Dragonite (Full Art)
|A1 245
|Pidgeot (Full Art)
|A1 246
|Meowth (Full Art)
|A1 247
|Ditto (Full Art)
|A1 248
|Eevee (Full Art)
|A1 249
|Porygon (Full Art)
|A1 250
|Snorlax (Full Art)
|A1 251
|Venusaur EX (Full Art)
|A1 252
|Exeggutor EX (Full Art)
|A1 253
|Charizard EX (Full Art)
|A1 254
|Arcanine EX (Full Art)
|A1 255
|Moltres EX (Full Art)
|A1 256
|Blastoise EX (Full Art)
|A1 257
|Starmie EX (Full Art)
|A1 258
|Articuno EX (Full Art)
|A1 259
|Pikachu EX (Full Art)
|A1 260
|Zapdos EX (Full Art)
|A1 261
|Gengar EX (Full Art)
|A1 262
|Mewtwo EX (Full Art)
|A1 263
|Machamp EX (Full Art)
|A1 264
|Marowak EX (Full Art)
|A1 265
|Wigglytuff EX (Full Art)
|A1 266
|Erika (Full Art)
|A1 267
|Misty (Full Art)
|A1 268
|Blaine (Full Art)
|A1 269
|Koga (Full Art)
|A1 270
|Giovanni (Full Art)
|A1 271
|Lt. Surge (Full Art)
|A1 272
|Moltres EX (Full Art)
|A1 273
|Articuno EX (Full Art)
|A1 274
|Zapdos EX (Full Art)
|A1 275
|Gengar EX (Full Art)
|A1 276
|Machamp EX (Full Art)
|A1 277
|Wigglytuff EX (Full Art)
|A1 278
|Charizard EX (Immersive Art)
|A1 279
|Pikachu EX (Immersive Art)
|A1 280
|Mewtwo EX (Immersive Art)
|A1 281
|Mew (Immersive Art)
|A1 282
|Charizard EX (Gold Full Art)
|A1 283
|Pikachu EX (Gold Full Art)
|A1 284
|Mewtwo EX (Gold Full Art)
How To Open Mythical Island Booster Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket During Space-Time Smackdown
The same process for opening Genetix Apex booster packs applies to the Mythical Island set, which also left the game’s main screen. It’s clearly important for players to familiarize themselves with these steps, especially as The Pokemon Company adds more and more cards to the popular mobile game.
It’s also a good sign that the powers that be don’t ever intend to remove packs from the game. Of course, a playerbase is built up over years and years, and it would be discouraging for newer players if they were unable to get their hands on their favorite Pokemon’s cards because they were late to the party. So, from now on, anyone looking to open a pack from any set just needs to head to the “Select other booster packs menu” to continue the hunt for those rare cards.
And that’s how to open Genetix Apex booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket during Space-Time Smackdown. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether you should open the Dialga or Palkia packs first during the game’s latest event.
Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.
Published: Jan 30, 2025 10:00 am