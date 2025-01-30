How To Open Genetic Apex Booster Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket During Space-Time Smackdown

The first big Pokemon TCG Pocket event of 2025 is here. Space-Time Smackdown focuses on the Sinnoh region and offers packs with legendaries Dialga and Palkia on the front. However, some players weren’t done with other packs. Here’s how to open Genetic Apex booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Genetic Apex Booster Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket During Space-Time Smackdown

Following the Pokemon TCG Pocket update on January 30th, 2025, players were excited to dive into everything Space-Time Smackdown had to offer. Unfortunately, the allure disappeared pretty quickly once they realized that Genetic Apex, the set that started it all, was gone. Sure, the packs had been out since the game’s launch, but Genetic Apex is the largest set in the game, and with it being centered around the Kanto region, it’s near and dear to many players’ hearts.

Thankfully, all the fuss was for nothing as Genetix Apex packs are still available in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Here are all of the steps to follow to find them after opening the game:

From the pack-opening screen, head to the bottom right and click “Select other booster packs”

Select the Genetic Apex set

Choose which of the three packs to open

Related: Biggest Announcements Fans Want to See During Pokemon Presents 2025

All Genetic Apex Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

With Genetix Apex back on the menu in Pokemon TCG Pocket, here’s a list of all of the cards in the set so players can figure out which ones they’re missing:

Card Number Pokemon A1 001 Bulbasaur A1 002 Ivysaur A1 003 Venusaur A1 004 Venusaur EX A1 005 Caterpie A1 006 Metapod A1 007 Butterfree A1 008 Weedle A1 009 Kakuna A1 010 Beedrill A1 011 Oddish A1 012 Gloom A1 013 Vileplume A1 014 Paras A1 015 Parasect A1 016 Venonat A1 017 Venomoth A1 018 Bellsprout A1 019 Weepinbell A1 020 Victreebel A1 021 Exeggcute A1 022 Exeggutor A1 023 Exeggutor EX A1 024 Tangela A1 025 Scyther A1 026 Pinsir A1 027 Cottonee A1 028 Whimsicott A1 029 Petilil A1 030 Liligant A1 031 Skiddo A1 032 Gogoat A1 033 Charmander A1 034 Charmeleon A1 035 Charizard A1 036 Charizard EX A1 037 Vulpix A1 038 Ninetales A1 039 Growlithe A1 040 Arcanine A1 041 Arcanine EX A1 042 Ponyta A1 043 Rapidash A1 044 Magmar A1 045 Flareon A1 046 Moltres A1 047 Moltres EX A1 048 Heatmor A1 049 Salandit A1 050 Salazzle A1 051 Sizzlipede A1 052 Centiskorch A1 053 Squirtle A1 054 Wartortle A1 055 Blastoise A1 056 Blastoise EX A1 057 Psyduck A1 058 Golduck A1 059 Poliwag A1 060 Poliwhirl A1 061 Poliwrath A1 062 Tentacool A1 063 Tentacruel A1 064 Seel A1 065 Dewgong A1 066 Shellder A1 067 Cloyster A1 068 Krabby A1 069 Kingler A1 070 Horsea A1 071 Seadra A1 072 Goldeen A1 073 Seaking A1 074 Staryu A1 075 Starmie A1 076 Starmie EX A1 077 Magikarp A1 078 Gyarados A1 079 Lapras A1 080 Vaporeon A1 081 Omanyte A1 082 Omastar A1 083 Articuno A1 084 Articuno EX A1 085 Ducklett A1 086 Swanna A1 087 Froakie A1 088 Frogadier A1 089 Greninja A1 090 Pyukumuku A1 091 Bruxish A1 092 Snom A1 093 Frosmoth A1 094 Pikachu A1 095 Raichu A1 096 Pikachu EX A1 097 Magnemite A1 098 Magneton A1 099 Voltorb A1 100 Electrode A1 101 Electabuzz A1 102 Jolteon A1 103 Zapdos A1 104 Zapdos EX A1 105 Blitzle A1 106 Zebstrika A1 107 Tynamo A1 108 Eelektrik A1 109 Eelektross A1 110 Helioptile A1 111 Heliolisk A1 112 Pinchurchin A1 113 Clefairy A1 114 Clefable A1 115 Abra A1 116 Kadabra A1 117 Alakazam A1 118 Slowpoke A1 119 Slowbro A1 120 Gastly A1 121 Haunter A1 122 Gengar A1 123 Gengar EX A1 124 Drowzee A1 125 Hypno A1 126 Mr. Mime A1 127 Jynx A1 128 Mewtwo A1 129 Mewtwo EX A1 130 Ralts A1 131 Kirlia A1 132 Gardevoir A1 133 Woobat A1 134 Swoobat A1 135 Golett A1 136 Golurk A1 137 Sandshrew A1 138 Sandslash A1 139 Diglett A1 140 Dugtrio A1 141 Mankey A1 142 Primeape A1 143 Machop A1 144 Machoke A1 145 Machamp A1 146 Machamp EX A1 147 Geodude A1 148 Graveler A1 149 Golem A1 150 Onix A1 151 Cubone A1 152 Marowak A1 153 Marowak EX A1 154 Hitmonlee A1 155 Hitmonchan A1 156 Rhyhorn A1 157 Rhydon A1 158 Kabuto A1 159 Kabutops A1 160 Meinfoo A1 161 Mienshao A1 162 Clobbopus A1 163 Grapploct A1 164 Ekans A1 165 Arbok A1 166 Nidoran F A1 167 Nidorina A1 168 Nidoqueen A1 169 Nidoran M A1 170 Nidorino A1 171 Nidoking A1 172 Zubat A1 173 Golbat A1 174 Grimer A1 175 Muk A1 176 Koffing A1 177 Weezing A1 178 Mawile A1 179 Pawniard A1 180 Bisharp A1 181 Meltan A1 182 Melmetal A1 183 Dratini A1 184 Dragonair A1 185 Dragonite A1 186 Pidgey A1 187 Pidgeotto A1 188 Pidgeot A1 189 Rattata A1 190 Raticate A1 191 Spearow A1 192 Fearow A1 193 Jigglypuff A1 194 Wigglytuff A1 195 Wigglytuff EX A1 196 Meowth A1 197 Persian A1 198 Farfetch’d A1 199 Doduo A1 200 Dodrio A1 201 Lickitung A1 202 Chansey A1 203 Kangaskhan A1 204 Tauros A1 205 Ditto A1 206 Eevee A1 207 Eevee A1 208 Eevee A1 209 Porygon A1 210 Aerodactyl A1 211 Snorlax A1 212 Minccino A1 213 Cinccino A1 214 Wooloo A1 215 Dubwool A1 216 Helix Fossil A1 217 Dome Fossil A1 218 Old Amber A1 219 Erika A1 220 Misty A1 221 Blaine A1 222 Koga A1 223 Giovanni A1 224 Brock A1 225 Sabrina A1 226 Lt. Surge A1 227 Bulbasaur (Full Art) A1 228 Gloom (Full Art) A1 229 Pinsir (Full Art) A1 230 Charmander (Full Art) A1 231 Rapidash (Full Art) A1 232 Squirtle (Full Art) A1 233 Gyarados (Full Art) A1 234 Lapras (Full Art) A1 235 Electrode (Full Art) A1 236 Alakazam (Full Art) A1 237 Slowpoke (Full Art) A1 238 Diglett (Full Art) A1 239 Cubone (Full Art) A1 240 Nidoqueen (Full Art) A1 241 Nidoking (Full Art) A1 242 Golbat (Full Art) A1 243 Weezing (Full Art) A1 244 Dragonite (Full Art) A1 245 Pidgeot (Full Art) A1 246 Meowth (Full Art) A1 247 Ditto (Full Art) A1 248 Eevee (Full Art) A1 249 Porygon (Full Art) A1 250 Snorlax (Full Art) A1 251 Venusaur EX (Full Art) A1 252 Exeggutor EX (Full Art) A1 253 Charizard EX (Full Art) A1 254 Arcanine EX (Full Art) A1 255 Moltres EX (Full Art) A1 256 Blastoise EX (Full Art) A1 257 Starmie EX (Full Art) A1 258 Articuno EX (Full Art) A1 259 Pikachu EX (Full Art) A1 260 Zapdos EX (Full Art) A1 261 Gengar EX (Full Art) A1 262 Mewtwo EX (Full Art) A1 263 Machamp EX (Full Art) A1 264 Marowak EX (Full Art) A1 265 Wigglytuff EX (Full Art) A1 266 Erika (Full Art) A1 267 Misty (Full Art) A1 268 Blaine (Full Art) A1 269 Koga (Full Art) A1 270 Giovanni (Full Art) A1 271 Lt. Surge (Full Art) A1 272 Moltres EX (Full Art) A1 273 Articuno EX (Full Art) A1 274 Zapdos EX (Full Art) A1 275 Gengar EX (Full Art) A1 276 Machamp EX (Full Art) A1 277 Wigglytuff EX (Full Art) A1 278 Charizard EX (Immersive Art) A1 279 Pikachu EX (Immersive Art) A1 280 Mewtwo EX (Immersive Art) A1 281 Mew (Immersive Art) A1 282 Charizard EX (Gold Full Art) A1 283 Pikachu EX (Gold Full Art) A1 284 Mewtwo EX (Gold Full Art)

How To Open Mythical Island Booster Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket During Space-Time Smackdown

The same process for opening Genetix Apex booster packs applies to the Mythical Island set, which also left the game’s main screen. It’s clearly important for players to familiarize themselves with these steps, especially as The Pokemon Company adds more and more cards to the popular mobile game.

It’s also a good sign that the powers that be don’t ever intend to remove packs from the game. Of course, a playerbase is built up over years and years, and it would be discouraging for newer players if they were unable to get their hands on their favorite Pokemon’s cards because they were late to the party. So, from now on, anyone looking to open a pack from any set just needs to head to the “Select other booster packs menu” to continue the hunt for those rare cards.

And that’s how to open Genetix Apex booster packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket during Space-Time Smackdown. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether you should open the Dialga or Palkia packs first during the game’s latest event.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy