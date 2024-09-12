How To Play the New World: Aeternum Beta

Amazon’s MMO is back with New World: Aeternum a revamped, seemingly better version of what we have seen before, and fans can get their first taste of the game during the Open Beta period. Here’s how to take part.

How To Join the New World: Aeternum Open Beta

To play the Open Beta for New World: Aeternum all that you need to do is go to the storefront on your PC or console and download the client. This is just as easy as it sounds.

How to get Beta access for PC players:

Open Steam Search New World on the store Open the Steam page for the game Select “Play the New World Playtest Now” Press “Request Access” Now choose “Play Now” and install the game

How to get Beta access for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

The process to gain beta access on a console can differ slightly between devices, but the process is mostly consistent across both platforms. Here’s how to get it done.

Start your console Open the store tab Search for New World Find “New World: Aeternum Open Beta” Follow the prompts to download and install the game

Now that you’ve got the open beta installed you can open it up and play during the planned test period.

When is the New World: Aeternum Open Beta?

The open beta for New World: Aeternum will start on Sept. 13, 2024, at 9 am PT, and conclude three days later at the same time on Sept. 16. Crossplay will be enabled during this time so you can play with your friends no matter the device.

During the Open Beta period, players will get a chance to try PVP Arenas, the Amrine Excavation, riding around on new mounts, and new faction features. During the test period, there are rewards that can be earned that will then be available when the full game goes live in October, however, your progress will not be carried over for launch, so expect to start fresh again when the time comes.

New World: Aeternum is expected to be fully released on Oct. 15, 2024. Pre-orders are live now.

